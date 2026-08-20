What Fifth-Year JT Hill Signing Means for Duke OL Battle

The Duke football program is just about three weeks away from kicking off its 2026 regular season against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium on Sep. 5.

Following a class-wide injunction for the high school class of 2022 graduates who finished their fourth season of eligibility this spring, granting them a fifth season, Duke has made a late signing ahead of Year 3 under Manny Diaz.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke Football Signs Fifth-Year Transfer OL JT Hill

The Blue Devils have signed fifth-year transfer offensive lineman JT Hill from FCS Presbyterian College. Hill spent one season at Highland Community College (JUCO) before spending three campaigns at Presbyterian, where he consistently remained one of the squad's best pieces on the offensive line.

Hill entered the portal in January and is a class of 2022 recruit.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a true freshman in 2023, Hill started all 11 games for Presbyterian, earning All-Pioneer Football League Honorable Mention. In 2024, he started 11 games once again at right tackle, earning All-PFL Honorable Mention for a second year in a row.

In 2025, Hill missed just one game and was selected to All-PFL Second Team at the left tackle position. He now joins the Blue Devils for a fifth season of college football as Diaz and Co. make a very late addition to the squad.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Braden Miller (77) moves to block Texas Southern Tigers defensive end Michael Akins (9) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How JT Hill Addition Impacts Offensive Line Battle

Hill earned All-PFL honors in some regard at both tackle spots. Those spots for Duke are currently filled by Coastal Carolina transfer Nick Del Grande and California transfer Braden Miller, who are replacing Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina, both of whom departed from Durham following the 2025 campaign.

Del Grande was a two-time All-Sun Belt selection with the Chanticleers and started 35 games throughout his career at CCU. Miller spent time at both Michigan State and California and played in 22 games throughout his collegiate career.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Del Grande was one of the Blue Devils' best overall transfer portal additions of the entire cycle this offseason, so it's hard to imagine his spot being replaced as a starter. Miller also has a promising collegiate resume up to this point, but maybe the right tackle spot becomes a bit more of a battle between Hill and Miller.

Right now, I'd project Del Grande (LT), Jordan Larsen (LG), Matt Craycraft (C), Bradley Smith (RG), and Miller (RT) as the Blue Devils' starting offensive line unit heading into Week 1 against the Green Wave. However, the late addition of Hill could potentially spark a battle in the trenches before the 2026 campaign gets underway.