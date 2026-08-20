What Fifth-Year JT Hill Signing Means for Duke OL Battle
In this story:
The Duke football program is just about three weeks away from kicking off its 2026 regular season against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium on Sep. 5.
Following a class-wide injunction for the high school class of 2022 graduates who finished their fourth season of eligibility this spring, granting them a fifth season, Duke has made a late signing ahead of Year 3 under Manny Diaz.
Duke Football Signs Fifth-Year Transfer OL JT Hill
The Blue Devils have signed fifth-year transfer offensive lineman JT Hill from FCS Presbyterian College. Hill spent one season at Highland Community College (JUCO) before spending three campaigns at Presbyterian, where he consistently remained one of the squad's best pieces on the offensive line.
Hill entered the portal in January and is a class of 2022 recruit.
As a true freshman in 2023, Hill started all 11 games for Presbyterian, earning All-Pioneer Football League Honorable Mention. In 2024, he started 11 games once again at right tackle, earning All-PFL Honorable Mention for a second year in a row.
In 2025, Hill missed just one game and was selected to All-PFL Second Team at the left tackle position. He now joins the Blue Devils for a fifth season of college football as Diaz and Co. make a very late addition to the squad.
How JT Hill Addition Impacts Offensive Line Battle
Hill earned All-PFL honors in some regard at both tackle spots. Those spots for Duke are currently filled by Coastal Carolina transfer Nick Del Grande and California transfer Braden Miller, who are replacing Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina, both of whom departed from Durham following the 2025 campaign.
Del Grande was a two-time All-Sun Belt selection with the Chanticleers and started 35 games throughout his career at CCU. Miller spent time at both Michigan State and California and played in 22 games throughout his collegiate career.
Del Grande was one of the Blue Devils' best overall transfer portal additions of the entire cycle this offseason, so it's hard to imagine his spot being replaced as a starter. Miller also has a promising collegiate resume up to this point, but maybe the right tackle spot becomes a bit more of a battle between Hill and Miller.
Right now, I'd project Del Grande (LT), Jordan Larsen (LG), Matt Craycraft (C), Bradley Smith (RG), and Miller (RT) as the Blue Devils' starting offensive line unit heading into Week 1 against the Green Wave. However, the late addition of Hill could potentially spark a battle in the trenches before the 2026 campaign gets underway.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine