Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 8

After weeks of counting down the top 30 players on Duke football's 2026 roster, we have reached single digits and are now all the way at the No. 8 slot.

A good chunk of this list has focused on the defensive side of the ball, mixing several intriguing new additions the Blue Devils are bringing in with returners expected to take big leaps forward in 2026.

However, the side of the ball that is more in question is the offense. Manny Diaz is a defensive-minded coach, and although his unit took a step back in 2025, it has the personnel to get back to prime form this season.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are plenty of key returners on the defensive side of the ball to be excited about, like Bryce Davis, Tyshon Reed, Luke Mergott, Kimari Robinson, Landan Callahan, Preston Watson, and more. Additionally, newcomers like Che Ojarikre, Dylan Flowers, Owen Wafle, Patrick Smith-Young, and Kyon Loud present tons of intrigue.

Point being, the Blue Devils seem much more set defensively, though there will be many intriguing battles for starting positions to follow throughout training camp. On the offensive end, much more is unclear.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's linebacker Luke Mergott talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It starts with quarterback Walker Eget, the San Jose State transfer poised to step in for former Duke star quarterback Darian Mensah in 2026. Eget has shown flashes of potential, but he has never played at the Power Four level.

Additionally, the Blue Devils lost their top three wide receivers from last season: Cooper Barkate transferred to Miami with Mensah, Que'Sean Brown transferred to Virginia Tech, and Sahmir Hagans exhausted his collegiate eligibility and is now with the Indianapolis Colts.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates after picking up a first down Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Diaz and Co. brought in transfer receivers Jared Richardson from Penn and Javen Nicholas from Charlotte. Both were productive at the mid-major level, but once again, neither has been productive for a Power Conference team. Returners like Jaivon Solomon, who have played minimal snaps, will also be asked to step up this year.

Now, the Blue Devils still have running back Nate Sheppard, who might be the most under-the-radar running back in all of college football heading into the 2026 campaign. The former 3-star recruit was arguably the best back in the ACC after taking over the Blue Devils' backfield completely by the midway point of the season.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's running back Nate Sheppard talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's offense will run through Sheppard, but from a skill position standpoint, he is the most sure thing on the entire roster. A lot of things will have to go right for the Blue Devils to have a chance to truly compete in the ACC once again, and there seems to be much more uncertainty on the offensive side of the ball.

Now, although the skill positions have to prove themselves, the offensive line figures to be a really strong corps for the Blue Devils next season. Diaz lost two big-time contributors, but two great additions from the portal will step in and replace the lost production.

We continue our top 30 countdown with an offensive line addition who is arguably Duke's best portal acquisition overall.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 8 OT Nick Del Grande

Nick Del Grande enters the 2026 season with Duke as a graduate transfer from Coastal Carolina. He could be the best portal addition for the Blue Devils of the entire cycle.

The Lampeter-Strasburg High School (PA) product was a 3-star recruit out of high school, rated as the No. 181 offensive tackle and No. 36 player out of the state of Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports 2022 Composite Rankings.

Del Grande held offers from programs such as East Carolina and Temple, but enrolled at Coastal Carolina, where he spent his entire collegiate career before the 2026 season.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It did not take long for Del Grande to become a mainstay on the offensive line for the Chanticleers. He redshirted his true freshman season, but started 12 games for Coastal Carolina as a redshirt freshman in 2023.

In 2024, Del Grande started all 13 games for the Chanticleers, and he appeared in 10 games in 2025. He was an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention in both 2023 and 2024, and earned All-Sun Belt First Team honors in 2025.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 6'4" and 300 pounds, Del Grande is a large human being and has some of the most proven production of any of the Blue Devils' incoming transfers. Del Grande joins California transfer Braden Miller as Duke's two newcomers on the offensive line who will fill some pretty big shoes. The pair will be replacing Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina, who occupied the tackle spots for the Blue Devils a season ago.

Miller is another talented player, and both Del Grande and Miller will be starters on the offensive line from day one. Aside from the two newcomers, Matt Craycraft will start at center, and Bradley Smith and Jordan Larsen are the projected starters at the guard positions.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Braden Miller (77) moves to block Texas Southern Tigers defensive end Michael Akins (9) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is probably safe to assume that, at least early on, Duke will be shaky offensively and will go through growing pains. Its starting quarterback and projected top two wide receivers are entering a full season at the Power Four level for the first time. Odds are it will not be a seamless transition.

Del Grande was a huge addition for Diaz and Co. in the trenches and has an opportunity to be one of the most impactful pieces on the entire roster in 2026.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Other Top 30 Stories:

No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan | No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas | No. 21 CB Kyon Loud

No. 20 S Andrew Pellicciotta | No. 19 CB Che Ojarikre | No. 18 LB Kendall Johnson | No. 17 QB Walker Eget | No. 16 CB Dylan Flowers | No. 15 OT Braden Miller | No. 14 C Matt Craycraft | No. 13 CB Kimari Robinson | No. 12 DE Bryce Davis | No. 11 LB Elliott Schaper

No. 10 LB Bradley Gompers | No. 9 S Patrick Smith-Young