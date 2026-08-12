What Duke Football's Season Could Mean for Transfer Portal Future

The Duke football program has a lot of new faces on its roster heading into the 2026 season.

After a plethora of departures left the Blue Devils depleted across multiple position groups following their 2025 ACC Championship victory, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff did a solid job in the portal, acquiring new talent to fill the voids.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) catches a pass near the goal line as Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) and safety Corey Costner (18) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz and Co. are bringing in 19 new transfers, and several of them will be expected to make a sizable impact right away. How quickly these newcomers translate to the Power Conference level will have a major effect on the Blue Devils' ceiling in 2026.

However, aside from this season alone, here's why this portal class could be a turning point for Duke football in the future.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Could Become a Desirable Destination

Duke's basketball program is one of the most storied in college hoops history. It is regarded as one of the premier destinations for top recruits and players to play at the collegiate level. Duke football is a different story.

Regardless of the recent success under Diaz, Duke is not considered a powerhouse football program in any regard. It is not a desirable place for top recruits or transfers, and as a result, the Blue Devils have become victims of the NIL era rather than beneficiaries.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Take a look at last season. The Blue Devils won nine games and took home their first ACC crown in over 30 years. Following that campaign, its star quarterback, top three receivers, and other meaningful players departed from Durham in search of a chance to truly compete on a national scale.

The reality is that Duke is nowhere near a true contender in college football, nor has it historically sent many of its athletes to the next level. This transfer class can show recruits why Durham is a desirable place to end up.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just about all of the Blue Devils' incoming transfers are coming from the mid-major level. However, several of them will likely step into big roles right away, namely S Patrick Smith-Young (North Texas), WR Jared Richardson (Penn), and OT Nick Del Grande (Coastal Carolina), among others.

These newcomers must translate to the ACC level if Duke is going to have a chance to compete at the top of the conference. Diaz has been extremely successful throughout his tenure at Duke, but after being hit hard by the portal this offseason, maintaining that success could change a lot of the general perception of the program.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) celebrates with teammates after making a interception in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players Who Excel at Duke Want To Stay

Take a look at last season. Darian Mensah came over from Tulane, and Cooper Barkate came over from Harvard. Mensah was the best quarterback in the ACC, and Barkate became the first Duke receiver to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards since Jamison Crowder in 2014. Both are now at Miami and are in a position to compete for a National Championship.

Safety Caleb Weaver came over from Sam Houston State and led the team in tackles in his lone year with the club.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz's tenure with the Blue Devils has been fairly short, but he has greatly exceeded expectations in both seasons with the program. If Duke can once again take mid-major players and turn them into Power Conference stars and potential future NFL players, recruits and transfers will start to take Duke more seriously as a permanent home.

If this transfer class excels and Duke is once again competing for an ACC Championship, Diaz and Co. will have proven they consistently make the most with what they have. Ideally, that will make these former low-level transfers who excel with the Blue Devils, to then depart for a "better" program, similar to what Mensah and Barkate did this offseason, stay in Durham long term.

Watch Our Latest Podcast