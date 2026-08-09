3 Duke Football Players I'm Buying Hype on This Season

The Duke football program has a lot of unproven talent on its roster heading into the 2026 regular season.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are bringing in several intriguing transfer portal additions, many of whom will be asked to contribute regularly right away. Additionally, some of the Blue Devils' returning reserves will step into bigger roles.

Duke's fall camp will tell us a lot over the next few weeks, but sooner or later, someone has to step up into a big-time role. These are three Blue Devils I am buying into before the regular season gets underway.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Jared Richardson

Jared Richardson seems to be the favorite to take over as Duke's WR1. He certainly has the most productive track record of any receiver on the roster, but he has yet to show it at the Power Conference level.

In four seasons with Penn, the 6'2" receiver was one of the most productive wideouts in the Ivy League for multiple seasons. Across his career, Richardson tallied 193 receptions for 2,505 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. In 2025, he earned First Team FCS Football Central All-America honors, leading the Ivy League in receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12), while finishing second in receiving yards (1,033).

Like we just said, someone has to step up. I'm buying into Richardson as Duke's top receiver.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Bryce Davis

According to 247Sports, Davis is the highest-rated recruit in Duke football history. The former 4-star recruit served mainly in a reserve role as a true freshman, but will be a mainstay on the defensive line in 2026.

Davis notched 10 total tackles and a pass deflection last season, but will be a starter right away on the D-line. The duo of Davis and Tyshon Reed could turn into a scary one for opposing quarterbacks.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) receives a hand off in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Nate Sheppard

This one feels obvious, but I'm buying into the hype that Nate Sheppard will turn into one of the most productive eight-to-10 running backs in college football this season.

It only took a few weeks for Sheppard to completely take over the backfield as a true freshman, and his production only proved to Duke fans that he can be the bell cow. Sheppard finished second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,132), fourth in average rush yards per game (80.9), fifth in rushing touchdowns (11), and fifth in average yards per carry (5.7).

The sophomore will see a heavy dose of carries and could become one of the elite backs in America.