Duke Football Position Battle I'm Watching Closest During Camp

There are plenty of position groups on the current Duke football roster that are at least somewhat up for grabs as the team heads into its 2026 training camp.

Currently, no official start date has been announced for the Blue Devils' fall camp. Duke will kick off its 2026 regular season on September 5 against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the next few weeks, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff will be tasked with figuring out each position group and which newcomers or returners will take the field to begin the 2026 campaign as Duke looks to defend its 2025 ACC Championship.

On both sides of the ball, there are intriguing position battles to follow throughout camp, some with several potential suitors. However, there is one battle with a clear favorite, but at the same time, no one has proven it yet: the WR1 battle.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jared Richardson Seems To Be Early Favorite

It seems generally speaking, and in my opinion as well, Penn transfer Jared Richardson is the favorite to be the Blue Devils' WR1 next season. The 6'2" wide receiver has the best college resume of any of Duke's 2026 receivers.

As a Quaker, Richardson totaled 193 receptions for 2,505 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 13.0 yards per catch through four years with Penn. Richardson spent multiple seasons as one of the top receivers in the Ivy League.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Richardson was probably the best receiver in the entire conference. The Pennsylvania native led the league in receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12), while finishing second in receiving yards (1,033). Richardson was a 2025 First Team FCS Football Central All-America honoree.

Now, although Richardson has proven an elite level of production, he still hasn't done it in a conference like the ACC. Who are the potential challengers for the top receiver spot?

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Challengers

Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas is probably the biggest challenger to Richardson, despite standing at just 5'9". After beginning his collegiate career as a walk-on at LSU, Nicholas led Charlotte in receptions (60), receiving yards (740), and receiving touchdowns (5) last season. Granted, the 49ers went just 1-11 overall.

The two transfers will probably be Duke's best receivers next season. Outside of the two, young returners such as Jaivon Solomon and Jayden Moore are likely next on deck.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) catches the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) for a touchdown in the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz and Co. lost their top three receivers from last season in Cooper Barkate, Que'Sean Brown, and Sahmir Hagans. The top wide receiver battle feels like it's moving in Richardson's favor, but the fact that no receiver has proven it at the ACC level yet makes it very intriguing to watch through fall camp.