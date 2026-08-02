Duke Football Position Battle I'm Watching Closest During Camp
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There are plenty of position groups on the current Duke football roster that are at least somewhat up for grabs as the team heads into its 2026 training camp.
Currently, no official start date has been announced for the Blue Devils' fall camp. Duke will kick off its 2026 regular season on September 5 against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Over the next few weeks, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff will be tasked with figuring out each position group and which newcomers or returners will take the field to begin the 2026 campaign as Duke looks to defend its 2025 ACC Championship.
On both sides of the ball, there are intriguing position battles to follow throughout camp, some with several potential suitors. However, there is one battle with a clear favorite, but at the same time, no one has proven it yet: the WR1 battle.
Jared Richardson Seems To Be Early Favorite
It seems generally speaking, and in my opinion as well, Penn transfer Jared Richardson is the favorite to be the Blue Devils' WR1 next season. The 6'2" wide receiver has the best college resume of any of Duke's 2026 receivers.
As a Quaker, Richardson totaled 193 receptions for 2,505 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 13.0 yards per catch through four years with Penn. Richardson spent multiple seasons as one of the top receivers in the Ivy League.
In 2025, Richardson was probably the best receiver in the entire conference. The Pennsylvania native led the league in receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12), while finishing second in receiving yards (1,033). Richardson was a 2025 First Team FCS Football Central All-America honoree.
Now, although Richardson has proven an elite level of production, he still hasn't done it in a conference like the ACC. Who are the potential challengers for the top receiver spot?
The Challengers
Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas is probably the biggest challenger to Richardson, despite standing at just 5'9". After beginning his collegiate career as a walk-on at LSU, Nicholas led Charlotte in receptions (60), receiving yards (740), and receiving touchdowns (5) last season. Granted, the 49ers went just 1-11 overall.
The two transfers will probably be Duke's best receivers next season. Outside of the two, young returners such as Jaivon Solomon and Jayden Moore are likely next on deck.
Diaz and Co. lost their top three receivers from last season in Cooper Barkate, Que'Sean Brown, and Sahmir Hagans. The top wide receiver battle feels like it's moving in Richardson's favor, but the fact that no receiver has proven it at the ACC level yet makes it very intriguing to watch through fall camp.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine