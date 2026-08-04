Biggest Decision Facing Duke Football Coach Diaz Before Camp Begins

Duke football head coach Manny Diaz has a lot of decisions to make ahead of the 2026 college football season, and many are extremely consequential.

Diaz has been an overwhelmingly successful hire through two seasons at the helm for the Blue Devils, compiling an 18-9 overall record and delivering Duke's first ACC Championship since 1989 last year.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Diaz and his staff face a steep uphill climb to repeat as conference champs, given the massive departures that hindered the program this offseason.

Still, the Blue Devils' staff did a pretty good job in the transfer portal this offseason, considering the circumstances, but many of the newcomers are unproven at the Power Conference level.

It's pretty difficult to point out one decision Diaz will have to make that is more important than the others, but this one has to be at the top of the list.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Walker Eget Locked In As Duke’s Starting Quarterback?

After former Blue Devil star quarterback Darian Mensah announced his intentions to hit the transfer portal mere hours before the entry window was set to close, Duke was sent into a spiral trying to find a replacement. At that point, most of the top portal QBs were already committed to new programs.

The Blue Devils eventually landed on San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, who will spend his final collegiate season in Durham. Eget is generally viewed as the projected Week 1 starter for Duke's 2026 debut against Tulane on September 5, but should that be set in stone?

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Eget served as the starting quarterback with San Jose State for two seasons, but has spent all four years of his collegiate career with the Spartans. In two seasons as the Starter, the 6'3", 235-pound signal caller has notched 5,555 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. In 2025, he went for 3,051 yards, 17 TDs, and nine interceptions for a Spartans' club that went 3-9 overall.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is There a Potential Challenger?

Eget has flashed a big arm, but 19 picks in two seasons is slightly worrisome. In reality, the only competition to possibly overtake him for the starting job in training camp is redshirt freshman Dan Mahan.

Mahan is a former 3-star recruit who is certainly more of a dual-threat quarterback than Eget. Though, he's still very young, and he would have to really perform to have a chance to take over the Week 1 starting role.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Going forward, it will be intriguing to watch how much leeway Diaz gives Eget if he struggles early. The Blue Devils boasted what was likely the best offense in the ACC last season, and although it will almost definitely take a step back in 2026, how big that step is out of the gate could sway Diaz to make a change.

Eget certainly has talent, but like most of Duke's incoming transfers, he has yet to do it in a conference like the ACC. The quarterback position is just one of the many looming questions with the Blue Devils heading into 2026.