Every Transfer Expected To Make Immediate Impact for Duke Football

The Duke football program has many exciting new faces entering the mix for the 2026 campaign.

Head coach Manny Diaz and Co. lost a lot of production from last year's ACC Championship squad, but many of the new additions are very intriguing, as most are entering the Power Four level for the first time.

Lots of newcomers will need to produce for Duke to be successful on both sides of the ball. Let's go over those who will make an immediate impact.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Offense

Walker Eget (QB - San Jose State)

Walker Eget is expected to be Duke's starting quarterback come Week 1 of the 2026 season. He has spent his entire collegiate career at San Jose State, starting for two seasons.

Eget threw for 5,555 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions as a starter. Despite his projection as Duke's QB1, it will be interesting to see how long of a leash Diaz gives him before maybe giving Dan Mahan a chance. Eget has shown flashes with his arm, but 19 picks in two seasons is worrisome.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jared Richardson (WR - Penn)

Jared Richardson is widely expected to be Eget's top target this season. The 6'2" wideout has spent his entire collegiate career with the Quakers, compiling 193 receptions for 2,505 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns.

In 2025, Richardson led the Ivy League in receptions (80) and receiving touchdowns (12), while finishing second in receiving yards (1,033). He was a First Team FCS Football Central All-American honoree.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javen Nicholas (WR - Charlotte)

Nicholas got his first opportunity as a receiving threat in 2025 with Charlotte after beginning his career as a walk-on at LSU. In 2025, the 5'9" receiver led the 49ers in receptions (60), receiving yards (740), and receiving touchdowns (5).

In offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer's air-raid scheme, Nicholas has a chance to be a major deep threat in the ACC.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Del Grande (OL - Coastal Carolina)

Duke lost a few starters on the offensive line, and Nick Del Grande will be tasked with filling one of those voids.

Del Grande was a consistent starter on the Chanticleers' offensive line for three seasons, The 6'4", 300-pound lineman was an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention in 2023 and 2024 and an All-Sun Belt First Team honoree in 2025.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Braden Miller (77) blocks Texas Southern Tigers defensive end Michael Akins (9) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braden Miller (OL - California)

Braden Miller is in the same boat as Del Grande. The Blue Devils lost tackles Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina following the 2025 campaign, and Del Grande and Miller will fill those spots.

At 6'6" and 315 pounds, Miller will be a huge presence on the o-line.

Defense

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Destyn Hill (2) runs against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Dylan Flowers (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Flowers (CB - Western Kentucky)

The Blue Devils suffered several key secondary losses after 2025, namely Caleb Weaver, Chandler Rivers, and Terry Moore. Flowers is one new corner in a position to fight for a starting spot right away.

Flowers spent two years at Southern Utah, one at BYU, one at College of the Canyons (JUCO), and one with the Hilltoppers in 2025. He notched 33 tackles, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble last season.

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Alvon Isaac (15) is tripped up by North Texas Mean Green safety Patrick Smith-Young (12) during the second half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Smith-Young (S - North Texas)

Patrick Smith-Young has been as productive as any Duke incoming transfer throughout his career. He spent two years at North Texas, then one at Old Dominion, then transferred back to UNT in 2025.

In 2025, the safety led the Mean Green's secondary with 73 tackles to go along with three pass deflections.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Owen Wafle (DT - Penn State)

Owen Wafle is a very interesting case. As a 4-star prospect out of high school, Wafle committed to Michigan, spending one season in Ann Arbor. He then transferred to Penn State, spending one year there as well. However, he struggled to see playing time at either stop.

Wafle has a chance to start right away alongside former 4-star recruit Bryce Davis, as he tries to resurrect his career.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kyon Loud (CB - Montana)

Loud is another secondary addition who will fight for immediate playing time with the returners and other portal pickups for the Blue Devils.

He tallied 43 total tackles and six pass deflections through two years with the Grizzlies.

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the football during the first quarter against Stanford Cardinal safety Che Ojarikre (22) at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Che Ojarikre (S - Stanford)

The Blue Devils lost top safety Caleb Weaver, and although Terry Moore transferred to Ohio State this offseason after not playing in 2025, he was arguably the best player on Duke's roster in 2024.

Ojarikre can certainly start right away if he puts together a solid training camp. The former Cardinal produced 30 total tackles and two pass deflections in 2025.