What Duke Football Snap Counts vs. Boston College Revealed

The Duke Blue Devils were one of the teams of the week against the Boston College Eagles, holding them to zero offensive points, with the only two coming from a blocked extra point attempt.

Head coach Manny Diaz has taken control of momentum for his program as the Blue Devils head into a rivalry week against the NC State Wolfpack, a dangerous team coming off the firing of Dave Doeren. With Boston College behind them, Duke focuses on their Triangle rivals.

However, before we get into game week discussions, let's talk about what the snap counts from Duke told us this past weekend, using Pro Football Focus . There are some players who may become impact players in the final month of the season.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jaivon Solomon (4) reacts after catching a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's Wide Receivers Are Significant Contributors

There isn't a true top standout from the Blue Devils' wide receiver corps, but they have serious depth where anyone can generate a big play at a moment's notice. Just ask Javen Nicholas, who played a season-high 19 snaps while catching one pass for 44 yards, showcasing the quickness and speed in space that made him an intriguing transfer addition from Charlotte.

Duke rotated a lot of their wideouts, whether it was true freshman Brody Keefe, Jaivon Solomon, Kavon Simmons, Jared Richardson, or Jonah Burton. This is a great group of players who are becoming tough to defend.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) attempts to catch a pass against Boston College Eagles defensive back Syair Torrence (10) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be helpful for offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer this month as the Blue Devils face their toughest competition yet. The better the depth, the more preparation defenses will need against Duke's offense.

Blue Devils Have Deep Edge Rusher Room

You thought Duke's linebackers had depth? It seems like they have just as good depth at edge rusher. The Blue Devils have come to play at the position, with many serious depth contributors getting extensive reps, such as Kobe Smith (19 snaps) and Semaj Turner (12 snaps).

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kobe Smith (18) looks on after sacking Boston College Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie (10) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin O'Connor, Bryce Davis, and Tyshon Reed Jr. all had over 20 snaps, and I love how Duke continues to use O'Connor on third downs as an interior rusher to overwhelm opposing guards. These five are great players who can make an impact on any down they play, which goes to show how good the coaching of this unit has been.

Having a deep pass rush unit provides stability and consistency up front, giving defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke a slate of options and little drop-off in play off the edge.