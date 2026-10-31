Duke Football vs. Boston College: How To Watch, Announcers, Preview

The Duke football program found a bit of mojo last weekend on the road.

Amid a two-game skid, the Blue Devils walked out of Charlottesville with a massive 19-16 victory over the Cavaliers. It wasn't a perfect performance by either team, but Duke still snapped its losing streak in a tough road environment. Now 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play, the Blue Devils return home to host Boston College (4-3, 2-2), which is riding its own momentum.

This is a winnable game for the Blue Devils, but so were both losses against Georgia Tech and North Carolina. Manny Diaz and his staff still have a clear path to a third straight nine-win campaign, but taking advantage of opportunities at home is crucial going forward.

Here's everything you need to know before the Blue Devils look to make it two straight against the Eagles in Durham.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke Football vs. Boston College

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Time: 12:00 pm ET

Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC)

Oct 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie (10) runs against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TV Channel: CW

Announcers: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Jason Cabinda (analyst), Wes Bryant (analyst)

Radio: local affiliates listed here

Duke vs. Boston College Series History

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils are 4-5 all-time against Boston College, including a 1-2 record at home against the Eagles. The last time the two clubs met was in 2022, when Duke secured a 38-31 victory on the road. Duke has won three of the last four meetings between the two programs, though Boston College won 26-6 the last time they faced off in Durham in 2020.

Duke vs. Boston College Preview

The Blue Devils didn't look extra sharp on the offensive end against UVA, but it seemed like Diaz and Co. elected to go a bit more pass-happy in the second half, which was interesting. Star running back Nate Sheppard only notched 15 carries, his season-low against Power Conference competition. This could be a day for Sheppard to thrive, as the Eagles are allowing over 150 rushing yards per game to their opponents in 2026.

Boston College also likes to run the ball, led by quarterback Mason McKenzie, who has run for over 600 yards this season. The Eagles are coming off wins over Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech, and pose an interesting challenge for the Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon. Duke has two more games before it heads to Coral Gables to face No. 1 Miami, and winning both feels pretty important. After hosting Boston College, the Blue Devils will meet NC State in Raleigh.