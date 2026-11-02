How Duke Can Set Tone Following Boston College Obliteration

Entering Week 9, the Duke Blue Devils still needed to answer questions about the validity of their roster and just how good they could be.

They barely came out of Charlottesville with a win and had lost two in a row to ACC opponents prior. Many didn't expect the Blue Devils to be a dominant team, but more of one that would fight for every yard to pull off close wins.

Manny Diaz, amid rejuvenated rumors of big-time coaching roles at other programs, may be a catalyst for the lackadaisical performances.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on from the field prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Setting the Tone in Final Month

However, coach Diaz is the reason the Blue Devils are playing in bowl season again after their 47-2 trouncing of the Boston College Eagles, and they suddenly look like a dangerous football team again with their toughest slate of games remaining this month.

Duke will now spend most of the rest of November on the road, traveling to neighboring Raleigh for a rivalry game against NC State, followed by a consequential matchup against No. 1 Miami, Senior Night on a Friday evening against Clemson, and rounded out by a road trip to No. 14 Wake Forest.

The Blue Devils certainly have a chance to play spoiler, but the month is about setting the tone for what type of team they want to be in the final stretch of the season.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) looks on after scoring his fifth rushing touchdown of the game during the third quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke is coming off a game where Nate Sheppard broke records and will only continue to do so as the engine of the Blue Devils' offense, while their defense had its best performance of the season by far against a once-feared Boston College option attack.

Next Four Games Will Define Duke's 2026 Season

The two biggest challenges are Miami and Wake Forest, one of which is a national championship contender and the other is making a push and needing help to get into the playoffs. Could the Blue Devils shock the world again, take down both teams, make it to Charlotte, and punch their ticket to the playoffs?

Man, that would be a site to behold for the Duke Blue Devils and Manny Diaz.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) before kickoff against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz has the run game with Sheppard and CJ Campbell, a sufficient quarterback in Walker Eget, and a top-20 defense in college football. If Duke comes out and obliterates the Wolfpack on the road, they become one of the most interesting programs in the country in the final three weeks.

The Brotherhood needs to buckle up. It's time for Duke to take the opportunity and set the tone. In the voice of Bane from The Dark Knight Rises: "Let the games begin."