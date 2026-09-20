What Walker Eget Proved in Duke Football's Win Over Stanford

The Duke Blue Devils defeated Stanford at home on the heels of a premier road victory over Illinois last weekend.

Duke is now 3-0 for the second time under head coach Manny Diaz, and the Blue Devils are continuing to make noise around the ACC.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) reacts to his catch against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a quality win over Illinois, where Duke made a big statement, it was impressive to see the club maintain momentum and control the majority of the outing against the Cardinal.

The Blue Devils took steps forward on both sides of the ball, and I think you could argue this is the most complete team under Diaz so far. Quarterback Walker Eget looked solid once again in leading the offensive charge.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; aDuke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half t Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget Backs Up Big-Time Outing Against Illinois

Duke starting quarterback Walker Eget entered Week 2 with a high amount of pressure after he left a lot to be desired in his debut against Tulane. Eget silenced the doubters on the road, completing 15-of-21 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

The former San Jose State Spartan entered Week 3 still with something to prove, and he backed up his Week 2 performance with another solid game against the Cardinal. Eget completed 14-of-24 passes for 202 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) throws the ball against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eget's pick came on the first drive of the game. Diaz actually elected to onside kick, and Duke recovered. The Blue Devils drove down the field with ease, and Eget made a poor decision near the goal line, trying to fit a ball between defenders with no one really there.

Nonetheless, Eget looked solid overall. Again, he wasn't a superstar, but he did everything Duke needed him to do. Granted, he wasn't perfect; the sixth-year player missed a few throws and could've taken advantage of some more opportunities. Still, he was impressive.

Eget even used his legs a little bit today, which is a bit sketchy for Duke fans to watch, especially since he went down with what seemed like an injury to the leg he had a brace on late against Illinois.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) goes back in the pocket against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget Is Exactly What Duke Needs Him To Be

This offense thrives when the running game is leading the charge. Nate Sheppard is turning into a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender, and that unit will be the offensive focal point for the Blue Devils all year. Eget doesn't need to be a superstar, and he's not forcing big plays.

For the second week in a row, the former Spartan was poised, made mostly good decisions, and moved the chains. He didn't try to do too much and took what the defense gave him. Eget is the quarterback Duke needs.