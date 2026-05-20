Three Best-Case Scenarios for 2026 Duke Football

The summer time is perfect for fandom delusion to take over: everyone believes their team can win their respective conference championship, and the Duke faithful are no different under head coach Manny Diaz ahead of a critical third season.

The Duke Blue Devils dealt with much change in the offseason. Despite the losses they suffered, Duke is better positioned than expected to defend the ACC Championship this season, but it will need the best-case scenarios to unfold. Let's look at three best-case scenarios for the Blue Devils heading into the 2026 season.

Scenario No. 1 — 10-Plus Wins, ACC Championship Victory, Making the CFB Playoff

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the football against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the first quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

This would be Duke's best season in program history by a good country mile. For any scenario listed, it involved the Blue Devils getting the fast start they need in September and October before the critical stretch featuring Clemson, Miami, and N.C. State in November.

Not only does Duke win all three games in this scenario, but they win at least 10 games, lose one or no ACC conference games, and successfully defend their conference championship, this time making the playoffs in the process. This scenario would involve key players on both sides of the ball, like Walker Eget or Kevin O'Connor, performing at incredibly productive levels as Duke's best players this upcoming season.

Scenario No. 2 — Eight to 10 Wins, ACC Championship Appearance

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs downfield after a catch during the first half against the North Carolina Tar at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

This is another best-case possibility for Duke as they look to defend the conference crown. Getting to the ACC championship this season after the roster turnover would be incredible, and Diaz has done more with less before, especially in his first season with a Maalik Murphy-led squad.

In this scenario, I see the Blue Devils and Diaz doing just that, getting the best out of their players while leaning into explosive plays on offense and takeaways on defense. Khmari Robinson and DaShawn Stone would be the beneficiaries on defense, while Nate Sheppard, Jeremiah Hasley, and Javen Nicholas provide the big-time plays on offense, which will need to be more reliant on its playmakers throughout the year than the quarterback.

Scenario No. 3 — Eight Wins, Competitive in the ACC, but Not Enough Conference Wins or Tiebreakers To Defend the Gold

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

My third scenario for the Blue Devils is likely the most realistic based on my latest schedule prediction for the program this season. Duke made some quality additions in the transfer portal and a strong recruiting class for Diaz, but losing Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate on offense and a slew of good defensive starters in the NFL Draft is a butt-kicker.

I'm confident in Diaz's coaching for this program, especially with this group. As I mentioned, guys like Nicholas, Sheppard, Stone, and Robinson should be critical to the success of both sides of the ball; I'll throw in Luke Mergott, the ACC Championship savior, in that conversation as well. There's enough talent where Duke could make some noise, but their lack of elite talent to get them over that hump may hurt them in big games.