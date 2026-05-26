Harsh Reality Diaz, Duke Football Realized This Offseason

As most fans around college sports know, Duke is a basketball school and probably always will be.

The Duke basketball program is one of the most storied programs in the history of the sport, while the Duke football program has struggled to maintain relevancy for quite some time.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

However, that hasn't stopped head coach Manny Diaz from resurrecting the Blue Devils' national relevance, where he hopes to keep them for the foreseeable future.

Duke fans couldn't have expected much more out of Diaz through his first two years with the team, but in today's NIL era of college sports, Diaz and the rest of his staff faced a harsh reality this offseason.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke's Offseason Told Diaz and Co. There Are Still Levels That Duke Hasn't Reached

Duke was riding high after winning its first ACC Championship since 1989, and it legitimately felt like the Blue Devils were on the verge of their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history in 2026.

Quarterback Darian Mensah was set to return to Duke as a true Heisman Trophy candidate, paving the way for the Blue Devils to boast potentially the best offensive unit in the ACC. Then, a major slap in the face sent Duke back a few steps.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite a public announcement from Mensah that he would return to Durham in 2026, it only took one call from Miami to completely change his mind. With hours to go until the transfer portal entry window was set to close, Mensah entered with Miami knocking on the door.

Duke did sue Mensah for breaching the terms of his NIL contract, but the case was ultimately settled before it even reached court.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If anything, this showed where Duke still is in the national landscape of college football. The Blue Devils were coming off their most successful season in over 30 years. Mensah was set to make $4 million in Durham. Still, the second a powerhouse program came calling, it was over.

There was quite literally nothing that Diaz and Co. could've done, as Miami is in a similar place that Duke basketball is in. Young kids dream of playing football for a brand like Miami and truly compete for a National Championship. For better or for worse, Duke doesn't have that same pull.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's a cut-throat world in the NIL era right now, and Duke football is arguably its biggest victim since its inception. Just a couple of weeks after making a case to be ranked heading into 2026, Duke is right back to fighting for any sort of relevance.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke Can Still Be Successful Under Diaz

Regardless of the huge departures, there's plenty of reason to believe Duke can still have a successful season under Diaz. In 2024, the Blue Devils weren't expected to do anything of note, and Diaz led the program to nine wins and an appearance in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Duke may have gone just 7-5 in 2025, but it still found a way to secure a conference crown. The road won't be easy, but Diaz has been too successful with Duke for the fans to give up now.