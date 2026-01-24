Ranking college football's best running backs in 2026

The running back position was supposed to be dying, a relic of a bygone era sacrificed at the altar of the air raid. Yet, as we turn the page to the 2026 season, the ground game is not just alive; it is thriving.

Offenses across the country have realized that in a world of two-high safeties and light boxes, the most efficient weapon is often a bruising tailback who can erase angles and punish smaller defenders. The pendulum has swung back, and the talent pool returning to campus this fall is proof that the bell cow back is far from extinct.

This offseason has been defined by retention and relocation. While some marquee names like Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love departed for the NFL, a surprising number of elite rushers chose to return to school, fueled by lucrative NIL packages and the promise of a national title.

BYU Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) runs with the ball during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At the same time, the transfer portal has reshuffled the deck, sending proven 1,000-yard rushers to new homes in search of better offensive lines and featured roles. The result is a landscape where nearly every contender has a legitimate game-changer in the backfield.

Ranking this group requires looking beyond the box score. We are searching for backs who do more than just take what is blocked. We want the creators. The players who turn three-yard losses into fifty-yard touchdowns and who can stay on the field for all three downs.

From the power backs of the SEC to the slashers of the Big 12, here is our hierarchy of the ball carriers who will define the 2026 college football season.

Honorable Mentions

Quintrevion Wisner, Florida State Seminoles

22-year-old senior in 2026; 6'0", 205 lbs.



2025 stats: 165 carries, 1,080 rushing yards, 12 TD; 22 receptions, 210 receiving yards (at Texas)

Wisner had emerged as the unsung hero of the Longhorns' explosive offense in 2025, but hit the portal to join the Seminoles.

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) celebrates after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The DeSoto, Texas native brings a rugged versatility to Tallahassee. While the passing game often grabs the headlines, Wisner's ability to churn out tough yards between the tackles has been the glue holding the unit together. He possesses excellent contact balance and a deceptively high second gear.

Entering his senior season, Wisner is poised to be the bell-cow back that Florida State relies on to close out games in the ACC.

Dylan Edwards, Kansas Jayhawks

21-year-old junior in 2026; 5'9", 167 lbs.



2025 stats: 110 carries, 680 rushing yards, 5 TD; 45 receptions, 550 receiving yards, 4 TD (at Kansas State)

Edwards is arguably the fastest player in college football. After stops at Colorado and Kansas State, the Derby, Kansas native has finally returned home to Lawrence to finish his career.

Kansas State Wildcats running back Dylan Edwards (3) runs a route during the second half of the game against UCF Knights. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is a weapon in the truest sense, blurring the lines between running back and wide receiver. His 2025 season was a highlight reel of explosive plays, and his transfer to Kansas pairs him with an offense that loves to get athletes in space.

Edwards isn't a 25-carry workhorse, but he might be the most dangerous player in the nation with the ball in his hands.

Jadan Baugh, Florida Gators

21-year-old junior in 2026; 6'0", 231 lbs.



2025 stats: 220 carries, 1,170 rushing yards, 8 TD; 15 receptions, 120 receiving yards

Baugh is a tank. At 231 lbs., he brings a physicality to the Swamp that has been missing for years. The converted linebacker runs with violent intentions, punishing any defender brave enough to meet him in the hole.

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Baugh was one of the bright spots for Florida in 2025, consistently churning out yards even when the passing game stalled. His blend of size and surprising agility makes him a nightmare to tackle in the fourth quarter.

As the Gators look to rebound, they will lean heavily on Baugh to carry the load.

Wayne Knight, James Madison Dukes

22-year-old senior in 2026; 5'7", 185 lbs.



2025 stats: 195 carries, 1,240 rushing yards, 13 TD; 40 receptions, 450 receiving yards, 5 TD

Knight is the most dangerous all-purpose weapon in the Group of Five.

James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Delaware native plays with a level of agility that makes him seem to be operating at a different frame rate than the defenders trying to tackle him. After a breakout junior campaign where he accounted for 18 total touchdowns, Knight chose to return to Harrisonburg to cement his legacy.

He is a nightmare in space, often turning simple check-downs into explosive gains. In 2026, he will be the focal point of a Dukes offense that loves to get him the ball on the perimeter.

Justice Haynes, Alabama Crimson Tide

22-year-old junior in 2026; 5'11", 205 lbs.



2025 stats: 180 carries, 1,050 rushing yards, 12 TD; 20 receptions, 180 receiving yards, 2 TD

Haynes is royalty in the backfield. The son of former NFL back Verron Haynes, he runs with a polished style that screams professional.

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) runs for a touchdown during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He has excellent feet, great vision, and the burst to finish runs in the end zone. While he split carries in a crowded Alabama backfield last year, he still managed to crack 1,000 yards and prove he is RB1 material.

With the depth chart clearing out, Haynes is set for a monster workload in 2026. He is the quintessential Alabama back: reliable, explosive, and physically dominant.

Top 10 College Football Running Backs for 2026

10. Cam Edwards, UConn Huskies

22-year-old senior in 2026; 5'10", 202 lbs.



2025 stats: 245 carries, 1,350 rushing yards, 11 TD; 18 receptions, 145 receiving yards

Edwards has quietly become one of the most productive backs in the nation, operating in the independent shadows of Connecticut. He is a downhill runner with exceptional contact balance, rarely going down on the first hit.

UConn Huskies running back Cam Edwards carries the ball during a game vs. Army in the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston. | Jason Snow / The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His 2025 season was a masterclass in consistency, as he eclipsed 100 yards in eight different contests.

Edwards runs with a chip on his shoulder and a physicality that wears defenses down over the course of a game. Entering his final season, he is finally getting the national recognition his production deserves.

9. Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State Cowboys

21-year-old junior in 2026; 5'10", 195 lbs.



2025 stats: 190 carries, 1,120 rushing yards, 14 TD; 55 receptions, 600 receiving yards, 6 TD (at North Texas)

Hawkins followed his head coach, Eric Morris, and quarterback Drew Mestemaker from North Texas to Stillwater, and the chemistry is already palpable. He is the perfect modern running back for an Air Raid system: a skilled receiver who can run mostly traditional routes and a slasher who hits the hole with urgency.

North Texas Mean Green running back Caleb Hawkins (24) runs for a touchdown against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Hawkins was a touchdown machine in the AAC, and his transition to the Big 12 should be seamless given his familiarity with the scheme.

Expect him to be a PPR monster and a red-zone favorite for the Cowboys this fall.

8. Antwan Raymond, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

21-year-old junior in 2026; 6'0", 205 lbs.



2025 stats: 230 carries, 1,285 rushing yards, 12 TD; 12 receptions, 95 receiving yards

Raymond has seized the torch from Kyle Monangai and kept the Scarlet Knights' ground game rolling without missing a beat. The Montreal, Quebec, native runs with a violent, punishing style that perfectly embodies Rutgers football's rugged identity.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He was a revelation in 2025, using his blend of size and speed to dominate Big Ten defenses late in the season.

Raymond is a volume runner who gets stronger as the game goes on, often delivering his most punishing runs in the fourth quarter. He is the bell cow Greg Schiano dreams of.

7. Jahiem White, North Texas Mean Green

22-year-old senior in 2026; 5'7", 192 lbs.



2025 stats: 180 carries, 1,105 rushing yards, 9 TD; 20 receptions, 185 receiving yards, 2 TD (at WVU)

White will bring his speed and agility to the Mean Green after transferring out of West Virginia.

West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The York, Pennsylvania, native terrorized Big 12 defenses in 2025 with his elite acceleration and vision, traits he has displayed since his freshman year.

He is a master of the jump cut, capable of shifting lanes instantly to leave defenders grasping at air.

6. LJ Martin, BYU Cougars

22-year-old senior in 2026; 6'2", 225 lbs.



2025 stats: 236 carries, 1,305 rushing yards, 12 TD; 25 receptions, 210 receiving yards, 1 TD

Martin is the engine of the BYU offense. The El Paso native is a massive back who runs with nimble feet, often hurdling defenders or spinning out of tackles despite his 225-pound frame.

BYU Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) runs the ball in the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He was a force in the Big 12 last season, consistently churning out 100-yard games and wearing down defenses in the high altitude of Provo. Martin's ability to create his own yardage is elite, and he has become the safety blanket for the Cougars' offense.

He enters his senior year as one of the most productive backs in the country.

5. Cam Cook, West Virginia Mountaineers

22-year-old senior in 2026; 5'11", 195 lbs.



2025 stats: 280 carries, 1,750 rushing yards, 21 TD; 15 receptions, 110 receiving yards (at Jacksonville State)

Cook arrives in Morgantown as the reigning FBS rushing leader, having torched Conference USA defenses during a historic campaign at Jacksonville State. His transfer to West Virginia puts him at the center of what could be one of the nation's most formidable rushing attacks.

Jax State Gamecocks running back Cam Cook tries to evade the tackle during the C-USA Championship at AmFirst Stadium. | Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cook is a decisive, one-cut runner who hits top speed instantly. He has the vision to find the smallest crease and the burst to take it the distance.

The transition to the Power 4 will be a test, but his production suggests he is ready to be a star on the biggest stage.

4. Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss Rebels

20-year-old junior in 2026; 5'11", 210 lbs.



2025 stats: 306 carries, 1,567 rushing yards, 24 TD; 18 receptions, 150 receiving yards

Lacy was the breakout star of the SEC in 2025. The Texas native exploded onto the scene for Ole Miss, leading the conference in rushing touchdowns and providing the perfect counterpunch to Lane Kiffin's passing attack.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He runs with a violent, slashing style that fits the Rebels' tempo perfectly. Lacy has a nose for the end zone and the durability to handle over 300 carries in a season.

He isn't just a product of the system; he is a legitimate superstar who can take over a game by himself.

3. Isaac Brown, Louisville Cardinals

21-year-old junior in 2026; 5'9", 190 lbs.



2025 stats: 165 carries, 1,173 rushing yards, 11 TD; 30 receptions, 152 receiving yards

Brown is a human highlight reel. The Homestead, Florida native was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2024 and followed it up with another dazzling campaign in 2025. He possesses world-class speed and the ability to score from anywhere on the field.

Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Brown is averaging over 7 yards per carry for his career, a testament to his explosiveness. He is the most dangerous home-run hitter in college football, and every time he touches the ball, hold your breath.

Louisville's offense revolves around getting him in space and letting him work.

2. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri Tigers

20-year-old junior in 2026; 5'10", 210 lbs.



2025 stats: 241 carries, 1,560 rushing yards, 16 TD; 6 receptions, 22 receiving yards

Hardy's transfer from ULM to Missouri was the steal of the portal. He proved that his Sun Belt dominance was no fluke, tearing up SEC defenses for over 1,500 yards.

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) speaks to the media after the win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Hardy is an old-school runner who seeks out contact and punishes tacklers. He has incredible balance and a low center of gravity that makes him nearly impossible to knock off his feet.

His 300-yard performance against Mississippi State was the stuff of legend. Hardy enters 2026 as the most physically imposing runner in the nation.

1. Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami Hurricanes

21-year-old senior in 2026; 6'2", 225 lbs.



2025 stats: 210 carries, 1,150 rushing yards, 14 TD; 15 receptions, 120 receiving yards

Fletcher is the prototype. At 6'2" and 225 lbs., he looks like a linebacker but moves like a receiver. The Fort Lauderdale native stayed home to restore Miami to glory, and he has delivered.

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) carries the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

He runs with a rare blend of power and grace, capable of running through a defender or hurdling them in stride.

Fletcher is the complete package: a three-down back who can pass protect, catch the ball, and dominate in short yardage. He is the heartbeat of the Hurricanes and the best running back in college football heading into 2026.

