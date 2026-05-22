Duke Football's Biggest Strengths in 2026 Are Impossible to Ignore

Duke Blue Devils football is at its best spot in decades. Head coach Manny Diaz has become one of the better coaches in the ACC and has his program in a good spot for long-term stability and consistency for years to come, as long as he can stick around in a sport that is picking coaches left and right.

Diaz has shown he can do more with less , and that could be the case for Duke in 2026 after losing star power during the offseason, whether it was due to the NFL Draft , transfer portal, or graduation. With that in mind, we have to get an understanding of the key strengths within this program ahead of the season. Let's take a closer look at what those positions of strength may be.

Offensive Line

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing your starting tackles during the offseason is tough for any team, but in the era of the transfer portal, you can restock at the position with ease. Coastal Carolina's Nick Del Grande and Cal's Braden Miller are the latest additions of the Blue Devils offensive line that has experience in the middle of the unit.

Matt Craycraft was a part of Mike Elko's last recruiting class at Duke and has been a mainstay for the program. Entering his final year, he'll be anchoring the middle with redshirt senior Jordan Larsen and redshirt sophomore Bradley Smith. This is an impressive group that should be welcomed protection for whoever Duke's starting quarterback is this season.

Linebacker

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

A healthy Nick Morris will make all the difference for Jonathan Patke's defense. The last two seasons have been cut short due to injuries, but the veteran linebacker should be a featured piece of the defense this upcoming season.

Mergott will forever be known in Duke football lore as the man who clinched the Blue Devils' first outright ACC championship since 1962. He has preseason and post-season all-conference linebacker written all over him and has shown to be a playmaker when it matters most. If Duke is looking for reliability on defense, linebacker should be the position to watch.

Defensive Back

Sep 16, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils safety DaShawn Stone (20) looks on just before the start of the game against Northwestern Wildcats at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

I'm a big fan of this defensive back room for Duke. Safety DaShawn Stone looks like the leader of the group this upcoming season as the top defender in the secondary with established outside starters Kimari Robinson and Landan Callahan. Backing these two up will be a trip of transfers in Evan Smith, Dylan Flowers, and Kyon Loud, making for a stable group of cornerbacks.

Alongside Stone is transfer Patrick Smith-Young, a standout defender from North Texas, to form a quality duo on the defensive backend. Stanford transfer Che Ojarikre will compete for the starting nickel role with redshirt freshman Kaleb Lanier. This is the strength of the Blue Devils defense, with questions along the defensive front.

Running Back

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nate Sheppard will be the biggest key to the Blue Devils success this upcoming season. He's an exceptional talent who has the skill set to be one of the most productive running backs in college football and arguably the best in the ACC. This makes the running back position one of the key strengths of Duke's program this upcoming season.

Veteran tailback and transfer CJ Campbell Jr. and former Yale runner Wilhelm Daal will be the backups to Sheppard this upcoming season. The trio overall forms an experienced group with talent and efficiency across the board.