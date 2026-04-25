Duke Superstar Cameron Boozer Officially Reveals Future Plans

The offseason picture for Duke basketball is now complete.

Over the past several days, Jon Scheyer and the program have navigated a series of major decisions, from player returns and departures to transfer portal additions. The last significant domino fell when Cameron Boozer announced he will enter the 2026 NBA Draft, joining sophomore Isaiah Evans, who declared the day prior.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With both players officially moving on, Scheyer knows exactly what his roster looks like heading into next season, and the foundation he has assembled is compelling.

Cameron Boozer Declares for the 2026 NBA Draft

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) stands on court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boozer arrived at Duke as one of the top players in the 2025 high school class and exceeded every expectation. He won the Naismith Player of the Year Award as a freshman, becoming the second consecutive Duke freshman to claim the honor, and led the Blue Devils in points with 22.5 per game, rebounds with 10.2, and assists with 4.1.

His departure for the NBA was never really in question. Boozer was the only player on the Duke roster who was considered a near-certain lottery pick from the moment the season ended. He has been projected as a top-three selection, a range that carries an annual salary of roughly $9 million to as much as $12 million if he goes first overall.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) moves the ball against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward Micah Robinson (5) during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Boozer has drawn comparisons to former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero, and the parallel is a reasonable one. Both are big forwards with strong scoring ability, advanced passing skills, and the basketball IQ to function as offensive focal points.

What has been underappreciated about Boozer is his defense, which improved steadily throughout the season. He averaged 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, and his size and length allow him to function as a small-ball center without being overwhelmed by bigger bodies.

Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Paolo Banchero (Duke) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number one overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Evans, meanwhile, is projected to be selected toward the end of the first round. His decision to declare alongside Boozer means Duke loses both of its leading scorers in the same offseason, making the work Scheyer has done to reload the roster all the more significant.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) brings the ball up the court in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Where Duke Stands Heading Into Next Season

With the departures settled, the full picture of next year's Duke roster is now in focus.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a free throw against the Siena Saints in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Scheyer retained Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Sebastian Wilkins, and Patrick Ngongba. He added former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell through the transfer portal. And in the most recent development, Dame Sarr announced his return for his sophomore season, completing the roster.

That group gives Scheyer a team built around veteran leadership, frontcourt depth, and proven scoring, even without Cameron Boozer and Evans in the fold.