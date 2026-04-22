Duke's Isaiah Evans Announces Future Plans

Over the past few days, head coach Jon Scheyer and the rest of the Duke basketball program have received a ton of news regarding who will be with the program next season, who will exit, and who is being brought in via the transfer portal.

One of the key decisions the Blue Devils were waiting on came from sophomore Isaiah Evans, and he has now revealed his future plans.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) dribbles the ball against Duke Blue Devils Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke Sophomore Shooting Guard Isaiah Evans Declares for 2026 NBA Draft

Evans has officially declared for the 2026 NBA Draft after two seasons with the Blue Devils. The 6'6" wing averaged 15.0 points per game on 43.3% shooting from the field and 36.1% shooting from three on 7.4 attempts a night this past season.

The sharpshooter's decision, along with that of sophomore Patrick Ngongba, felt truly up in the air whether they would be back in Durham in 2026-27 or head to the NBA. Both are projected late first-round picks in this summer's draft, but in this NIL era of college basketball, that is no longer an automatic decider for a player to declare.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

At Evans' current draft projection, around picks 22-30, he will likely earn anywhere from $2 million to $4 million on his rookie NBA salary in his first season. If he returned to the Blue Devils as a junior, that paycheck could have very well been higher.

Nonetheless, when it is all said and done, Evans will make the leap to the NBA while Ngongba remains at Duke for another season.

Duke guard Isaiah Evans has declared for the NBA Draft, per his Instagram page.



The 6-6 sophomore averaged 15.0 PPG this season.https://t.co/POoin7i8Kc pic.twitter.com/ZTljcsqmVN — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 22, 2026

Evans projects as a stellar 3-and-D wing at the next level, with a long wingspan and the ability to get hot from the perimeter at any time. Additionally, Evans greatly expanded his offensive arsenal as a sophomore, developing a knack for getting to the basket and finishing through contact.

Across his freshman year with Duke, 82% of Evans' shot attempts and 78% of his makes came from three. Despite his scoring skill set being much more diverse in 2025-26, Evans still knocked down 101 threes on a 36% clip.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Duke's Current Additions and Returners

As it currently stands, Duke has returned Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Sebastian Wilkins, and Ngongba. Additionally, it has landed former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell via the transfer portal.

The Blue Devils still await the decision of freshman Dame Sarr, but the expectation is that he will return for another season. Cameron Boozer has yet to announce it, but he will almost definitely declare for the NBA Draft.