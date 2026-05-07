Spurs vs. Timberwolves Opening Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 3 (Minnesota Small Underdogs at Home)

The San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves are tied at one game apiece in their second round series in the NBA Playoffs.

Anthony Edwards helped the Timberwolves upset the Spurs in Game 1, but San Antonio flexed its muscles against Minnesota in a 133-95 blowout victory in Game 2.

Still, taking one game on the road was huge for the Timberwolves. They now get a chance to take a series lead at home if they can upset the Spurs once again.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game 3 in the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Friday, May 8.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -3.5 (-110)

Timberwolves +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Spurs -175

Timberwolves +145

Total

215.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

After being double-digit favorites in Games 1 and 2 at home, the Spurs are now just -3.5 favorites as they hit the road for Game 3.

San Antonio’s moneyline odds of -175 imply a 63.64% chance of winning Game 3.

Minnesota Small Underdogs at Home in Game 3

The Timberwolves return home as short underdogs against the Spurs. For reference, Minnesota was a -1.5 favorite in Game 3 against the Nuggets before being +1.5 and +7.5 underdogs in Games 4 and 6 at home, winning all three games outright.

As for San Antonio, it was a -1.5 and -5.5 favorite in its two road games in Portland last series, and the Spurs won by double-digits in both contests.

The Spurs and Timberwolves both split the first two games of their first-round series as well, with San Antonio dropping Game 2 to the Blazers, and Minnesota losing Game 1 in Denver.

Minnesota won both of the regular-season games at Target Center this season, 125-112 as -4.5 favorites on November 30, and then 104-103 as -2.5 favorites on January 11.

Edwards’ status for Game 3 will obviously loom large, so we’ll see how long of a leash the Timberwolves have him on at home.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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