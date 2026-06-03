Who NBA Scouts Are Comparing Duke's Cameron Boozer To
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The 2026 NBA Draft is just a couple of weeks away, and the Duke basketball program is expected to see two of its former players go in the first round in Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans.
Boozer, the 2026 National Player of the Year and undoubted best player in college basketball last season, has been viewed as a consensus top-three prospect for the last several months.
The 6'9" forward has been one of the most polarizing prospects through the pre-draft process, as despite Boozer being easily the most dominant player in the sport last season, there are still tons of questions about how his game will translate to the NBA, and if his potentially limited ceiling warrants a top-three pick.
Why Cameron Boozer Is Worthy of a Top-Three Pick in NBA Draft
With so much criticism of Boozer, though some of it does make sense, it seems some insiders are overthinking this one. Sure, he doesn't have the supreme level of athleticism at 6'9" as some of the other top prospects in the 2026 draft, which could hinder his ability as a true below-the-rim forward against NBA big men. However, his consistency and dominance can't be ignored.
In 2025-26 for the Blue Devils, Boozer put together one of the most dominant freshman seasons in recent college basketball memory. The Miami native averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range. He tallied 22 double-doubles and scored in double figures in every single game.
The difference between Boozer's rookie campaign with Duke and other past college stars is the fact that from January on, there was no debate about who the best player in the country was. Boozer was so far and away from the rest of the pack that the National Player of the Year race was arguably over before conference play even began.
At every level he has ever played at, Boozer has been the most dominant player on the floor. Of course, the NBA is its own monster, but the consistency and sheer production that have come from the big man at every level he has played at since his early high school days are too profound to chalk up to a possibly limited ceiling due to his athleticism.
Nonetheless, some front offices are potentially still thinking about Boozer in the No. 1 pick conversation, and he is drawing some lofty NBA comparisons.
Cameron Boozer Compared to NBA Stars
ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Jeremy Woo released a story on what NBA executives and scouts are saying about the 2026 draft's top prospects, and Boozer is drawing a comparison to five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love.
"Scouts have favorably compared Boozer to Love, and with the game trending closer to Love's size and strength inside when he came into the league, there's reason for optimism," Bontemps said.
"Multiple scouts have also compared Boozer to Al Horford, a nod to his high basketball IQ, and his ability to make the right play and impact the game on many different levels. Similar to Horford in 2007, Boozer is likely to go No. 3 in the draft. And Boozer is also expected to immediately contribute to winning."
Boozer was the best scorer, passer, and rebounder on a team that won the ACC regular-season and tournament titles and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. There really is no true comparison to his game, but he impacts winning in so many different ways.
The prized prospect is easily the safest bet in this draft class and will be a fantastic fit for the Memphis Grizzlies, which hold the No. 3 overall pick and will likely select Boozer.
In Memphis, Boozer will have 7'3" Zach Edey at the five role to complement him and free up space for him down low. Boozer is an excellent passer from the low block, with fantastic vision, making a seven-footer in the frontcourt a perfect partner.
The Grizzlies are tearing it all down after trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz at the deadline and, in all likelihood, dealing Ja Morant this offseason. Boozer himself may have lucked out with the NBA Draft Lottery, as Memphis seems like a perfect fit.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine