Who NBA Scouts Are Comparing Duke's Cameron Boozer To

The 2026 NBA Draft is just a couple of weeks away, and the Duke basketball program is expected to see two of its former players go in the first round in Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans.

Boozer, the 2026 National Player of the Year and undoubted best player in college basketball last season, has been viewed as a consensus top-three prospect for the last several months.

The 6'9" forward has been one of the most polarizing prospects through the pre-draft process, as despite Boozer being easily the most dominant player in the sport last season, there are still tons of questions about how his game will translate to the NBA, and if his potentially limited ceiling warrants a top-three pick.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Why Cameron Boozer Is Worthy of a Top-Three Pick in NBA Draft

With so much criticism of Boozer, though some of it does make sense, it seems some insiders are overthinking this one. Sure, he doesn't have the supreme level of athleticism at 6'9" as some of the other top prospects in the 2026 draft, which could hinder his ability as a true below-the-rim forward against NBA big men. However, his consistency and dominance can't be ignored.

In 2025-26 for the Blue Devils, Boozer put together one of the most dominant freshman seasons in recent college basketball memory. The Miami native averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range. He tallied 22 double-doubles and scored in double figures in every single game.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The difference between Boozer's rookie campaign with Duke and other past college stars is the fact that from January on, there was no debate about who the best player in the country was. Boozer was so far and away from the rest of the pack that the National Player of the Year race was arguably over before conference play even began.

At every level he has ever played at, Boozer has been the most dominant player on the floor. Of course, the NBA is its own monster, but the consistency and sheer production that have come from the big man at every level he has played at since his early high school days are too profound to chalk up to a possibly limited ceiling due to his athleticism.

Nonetheless, some front offices are potentially still thinking about Boozer in the No. 1 pick conversation, and he is drawing some lofty NBA comparisons.

Mar 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Compared to NBA Stars

ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Jeremy Woo released a story on what NBA executives and scouts are saying about the 2026 draft's top prospects, and Boozer is drawing a comparison to five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love.

"Scouts have favorably compared Boozer to Love, and with the game trending closer to Love's size and strength inside when he came into the league, there's reason for optimism," Bontemps said.

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors center Al Horford (20) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Multiple scouts have also compared Boozer to Al Horford, a nod to his high basketball IQ, and his ability to make the right play and impact the game on many different levels. Similar to Horford in 2007, Boozer is likely to go No. 3 in the draft. And Boozer is also expected to immediately contribute to winning."

Boozer was the best scorer, passer, and rebounder on a team that won the ACC regular-season and tournament titles and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. There really is no true comparison to his game, but he impacts winning in so many different ways.

The prized prospect is easily the safest bet in this draft class and will be a fantastic fit for the Memphis Grizzlies, which hold the No. 3 overall pick and will likely select Boozer.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award by Barry Bedlan of the Associated Press. The award is given by the AP and the US Basketball Writers Association during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In Memphis, Boozer will have 7'3" Zach Edey at the five role to complement him and free up space for him down low. Boozer is an excellent passer from the low block, with fantastic vision, making a seven-footer in the frontcourt a perfect partner.

The Grizzlies are tearing it all down after trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz at the deadline and, in all likelihood, dealing Ja Morant this offseason. Boozer himself may have lucked out with the NBA Draft Lottery, as Memphis seems like a perfect fit.