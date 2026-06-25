Why Duke Basketball Has Absolutely Dominated the NBA Draft

The Duke basketball program saw one of its former players selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, and is set to see two more selected on day two.

2026 ACC and National Player of the Year Cameron Boozer was selected No. 3 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies, behind AJ Dybantsa (Washington Wizards) and Darryn Peterson (Utah Jazz), respectively.

Memphis was the expected landing spot for Boozer, as he became the next Blue Devil to be selected in the top three of the NBA Draft.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

However, the first round didn't go as smoothly as sophomore Isaiah Evans, who, despite receiving an invite to the green room, did not hear his name called on the first night. Evans was widely expected to be picked anywhere from 20 to 30, but he had to wait one more day before finding his new home in the NBA.

Obviously, this is a brutal outcome for Evans, who left potentially millions of dollars on the table that he could've made in NIL next season. The 6'6" sharpshooter likely will not receive a guaranteed contract as a second-rounder. Evans was taken with the No. 33 overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Draft prospect Isaiah Evans poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2026 NBA draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Forward Maliq Brown was also selected on day two, 44th overall by San Antonio.

Nonetheless, Boozer's top-three selection extended a streak for the Blue Devils, as Duke continues to dominate the NBA Draft.

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Duke Is Well-Recognized at the Top of the NBA Draft

Since 2014, Duke has had one of its former players selected in the top three of the NBA Draft in consecutive years six times (2014-2019, 2025-2026). Boozer followed up the 2025 No. 1 overall NBA Draft choice, Cooper Flagg.

Duke is one of only nine programs since 1955 that have had one of its former players selected in the top three of the draft in back-to-back years. Duke has seen that happen six times. The only other program in that span with multiple streaks is UCLA (1974-1977).

Duke Develops NBA Talent

Head coach Jon Scheyer has proven to be one of the best developers of talent in college basketball, but the Blue Devils' success in getting their young players to the NBA stems back far before Scheyer took over.

Generally speaking, Duke is one of the perennial "one-and-done" programs. Now, the one-and-done is fading away altogether in this new NIL era of college sports, but that is one of the main reasons the Blue Devils have consistently brought in the best elite high school talent in the country over the last decade and change.

Jun 20, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Zion Williamson (Duke) reacts after being selected as the number one overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Over the last decade, guys like Brandon Ingram, Jabari Parker, Jayson Tatum, Justise Winslow, Jahlil Okafor, Zion Williamson, and RJ Barrett, among others, flashed their talent at Duke en route to being selected high in the draft.

Since Scheyer has taken over, Duke has seen seven of its former players drafted in the first round in just four seasons. Four of those players, including Boozer, were drafted inside the top 10.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke has historically been a powerhouse at getting young talent to the NBA quickly. Even with the one-and-done era of college basketball seemingly fading away, the Blue Devils will likely still bring in elite high school players each season.