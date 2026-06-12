Why 'One-and-Done' Label at Duke Is Officially Dead
In this story:
Over the last myriad of years in college basketball, the Duke Blue Devils have become the program most notable for the term "one-and-done."
The term refers to top-end high school recruits who are bound to spend just one season in college basketball before entering the NBA Draft. Each recruiting class typically features several of them.
Duke Has Become Home for "One-and-Done" Prospects
Over time, the Blue Devils became the top program in terms of building rotations around these elite young prospects, or "one-and-done" players.
In seven of the last nine seasons, Duke's leading scorer has been a rookie. Throughout Mike Krzyzewski's career at Duke and into Jon Scheyer's tenure, Duke's rotations have revolved around these elite young recruits.
Duke hasn't won a National Championship since 2015, but up until recently, this strategy has worked fairly well.
Since that national title, the Blue Devils have reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament or further seven times. Still, Duke fans have grown fairly accustomed to seeing the Blue Devils oozing with top talent, only for that talent to leave after one season, and then Duke rebuilds with the next wave of elite talent.
Jayson Tatum, Tyus Jones, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Cooper Flagg, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Jared McCain, Justise Winslow. The list goes on and on. However, the NIL and transfer portal era has put this to a stop, even for a program like Duke.
NIL Era Is Changing Everything
A couple of years ago, being a sure-fire first-round pick in the NBA Draft made it nearly impossible to justify going back to college basketball, as that would mean leaving millions of dollars on the table. Now, that is no longer the case.
Each season since the NIL era began, the paychecks for these top college players or portal talents have been getting higher and higher. In many cases, that leaves players with much more intriguing decisions to make, as many of their paychecks in college basketball could be higher than what they would make in their first year in the NBA, based on their current draft projection.
As a result, this has changed how the Duke program operates.
Scheyer and his staff, despite landing the No. 1 overall high school recruiting class for the third straight year, built their 2026-27 roster in a different way than what Duke fans are used to.
The Blue Devils returned three starters in Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba, and Dame Sarr, while also bringing back rotation guard Cayden Boozer and redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins. Additionally, Scheyer landed veteran portal players in rising senior John Blackwell from Wisconsin and rising junior Drew Scharnowski from Belmont.
Guys like Ngongba and Sarr, before the NIL era, would've had real conversations to have about heading to the NBA this offseason, especially Ngongba, who was a projected first-rounder.
Even a guy like Isaiah Evans, who declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, might not have come back to Duke for a sophomore season before the NIL era of college basketball began.
All of Duke's rookies after the 2024-25 season who departed for the NBA Draft were selected in the top 10 of the 2025 draft. However, a guy like Ngongba or Evans, who were slotted in the mid-to-late first round or even into the second, doesn't have nearly as clear a decision.
The NIL era is reshaping the entire landscape of college basketball, and it could lead to Duke's reputation as the home of "one-and-done" prospects fizzling out.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine