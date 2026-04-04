Why Chandler Rivers Could Be Next NFL Blue Devil

The 2026 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and Duke could have multiple players selected. Brian Parker, Chandler Rivers, VJ Anthony, and Wesley Williams all have a legitimate shot at hearing their names called.

After Duke went without a single pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, all four players have a chance to be selected on day three, with one projected to be among the selected on day two.

Chandler Rivers in Mock Drafts

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Chandler Rivers is the highest-graded Duke player in this year's draft class and is widely regarded as a legitimate day two prospect.

Mel Kiper of ESPN is one of the most respected draft analysts in the country, and his mock drafts are consistently among the most referenced in the industry. Recently, Kiper joined fellow NFL draft analysts Field Yates, Matt Miller, and Jordan Reid for a collaborative three-round mock draft.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In that exercise, Kiper slotted cornerback Chandler Rivers as the 69th overall pick to the Houston Texans, giving the team additional depth in what was arguably the best secondary and one of the top overall defenses in the NFL last season.

Kiper explained his reasoning for the pick, noting Rivers' ability to quickly diagnose routes and his surprising physicality for a 185-pound player, adding that while the Texans' secondary is already stacked, Rivers would provide versatile depth both inside and outside.

Rivers as a Blue Devil

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) attempts to swat the ball from Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Chandler Rivers established himself as one of the better cornerback prospects in this year's NFL Draft class for good reason. Playing 13 games in every season of his college career, Rivers was a consistent and dependable presence in the Duke secondary and a significant reason the Blue Devils were able to compete in the ACC and ultimately win the ACC Championship last season.

Throughout his career, Rivers was effective on both the inside and outside of the field. Whether playing man or zone coverage, quarterbacks consistently avoided throwing to his side, and when they did, Rivers made them pay. In four years as a Blue Devil, he recorded 223 total tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, seven interceptions, and 36 pass deflections.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Chandler Rivers (0) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

His best season came in 2024, when he earned a 90.7 PFF grade, the highest mark of any cornerback in the country, and was named to the All-ACC first team. That year, he recorded 54 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, and 11 pass deflections, a performance so complete that it was surprising he did not declare for the draft after that season.

While his senior year did not quite reach those same heights, Rivers was still a quality starter and a reliable presence in the secondary. He finished with 59 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and 10 pass deflections, earning All-ACC second team recognition in the process.