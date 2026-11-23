The Duke Blue Devils are 4-2 heading into arguably the toughest two-game stretch any team in college basketball will face this season.

Duke took down Washington State 78-74 on Saturday in Palm Springs to begin a three-game road trip. Next up, the Blue Devils will meet No. 3 UConn in Las Vegas on Nov. 25, followed by a true road game against No. 1 Florida in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Jon Scheyer's club showed some positive signs against the Cougars, but it still seems like it's going to take some time for the rotation to be fully figured out. One consistent producer has been Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski, and he should become a bigger part of the rotation moving forward.

Duke Blue Devils forward Drew Scharnowski (8) is fouled by Washington State Cougars forward Ladji Dembele (21) on his way up for a basket during the first half of their game in the Acrisure Series in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Drew Scharnowski Wins His Minutes

Scharnowski's role with the Blue Devils felt fairly clear as a sort of do-it-all, two-way forward who could guard multiple positions effectively, pass and rebound at a high level for a big man, screen really well, and run the floor in the fast break. It felt like the former Bruin would somewhat take over the role Maliq Brown played at Duke for two seasons: He'll probably seldom lead Duke in any one category, but will consistently impact winning in a big way.

So far this season, Scharnowski has done just that in limited time. The 6'9" forward is averaging 5.0 points, 3.2 rebounds (1.4 offensive), an assist, and 1.2 steals a night in 10.4 minutes per game across five appearances. He hasn't seen a ton of time so far, but he's been highly impactful when he's on the floor.

Scharnowski went for eight points, six boards, two assists, a block, and a steal in 15 minutes against Michigan State. He notched seven points, two boards, and a steal in nine minutes against Illinois. On Saturday against Washington State, he went for four points, five rebounds (three offensive), and a steal in eight minutes.

Scharnowski has been a highly effective rebounder and impactful defender, and he simply just plays really hard when he's on the floor. After the Blue Devils lost to the Spartans in the Champions Classic, Scheyer credited Scharnowski and Sebastian Wilkins.

"End of the day, for our group. We have guys that just are used to making their impact through scoring, and so there is going to be an evolution and an adjustment for that. That's why Sebastian and Drew, they were the only two guys tonight where we won the minutes," Scheyer said.

Do-It-All Scharnowski

Scharnowski provides juice, high-level effort, and impacts winning in several different ways. It's possible that his minutes have been fairly limited because of his recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him for the entire preseason and the Blue Devils' second game of the year against Coastal Carolina. But going forward, it's hard not to imagine he becomes a critical piece of the rotation.

Duke's next two games are against two of the most physical teams in college basketball, and also two of the best offensive rebounding teams. Scharnowski has made a huge impact relative to his minutes, and he needs to see more time going forward as a key piece off the bench for Scheyer and Co.

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