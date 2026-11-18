Duke basketball entered Tuesday night with the nation's longest active home winning streak at 35 games. Not only did the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC) see that come to an end, but they did so in undeniably concerning fashion en route to suffering a 99-78 defeat at the hands of the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten).

Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic set a record for the most points ever by an opposing player in Cameron Indoor Stadium, tallying 46 and leaving Duke without any answers to contain him. And the Blue Devils, just a week removed from being thoroughly outplayed in a 79-73 Champions Classic loss to the now-No. 2 Michigan State Spartans in Chicago, once again failed to produce the level of offensive production that they delivered across what were then impressive exhibition wins in October.

With a daunting slate that includes matchups away from home against the No. 3 UConn Huskies and No. 1 Florida Gators over the next two weeks, Duke is suddenly in danger of experiencing what would be an abysmal start to its 2026-27 campaign.

The oldest player in the locker room, former three-year Belmont Bruins forward Drew Scharnowski, sure seemed to grasp the severity of the situation while admitting to his and his teammates' shortcomings thus far when it comes to living up to their duties as Duke basketball players.

"It's of the utmost importance," Scharnowski said about his leadership in helping the Blue Devils, whose 21-point loss to Illinois marked the powerhouse program's most lopsided defeat in Cameron since Michael Jordan powered the UNC Tar Heels to a 24-point win there in 1983, now work to get back on track. "We have no choice but to come together. That's not the Duke standard.

"You know, I don't think right now we really deserve to be wearing these jerseys, because that was just unacceptable. It's not like our schedule is going to get any easier. So, we just have to be a whole lot tougher and really band together. And that just starts with veteran guys."

Nobody in a Duke basketball jersey had an overly impressive performance against Illinois. But at least Scharnowski delivered an efficient stat line in his 10 minutes off the bench: seven points on 3-for-3 shooting from the field, two rebounds, one steal, zero turnovers, and zero fouls.

More Calls for Leadership in the Duke Basketball Locker Room

Second-year Blue Devil forward Sebastian Wilkins, who finished the game with 10 points, two rebounds, and one steal in his 20 minutes off the bench, echoed Drew Scharnowski's sentiments about the need for louder leadership voices among the Blue Devils.

"Anyone on this team can be a leader," Wilkins said. "It doesn't matter how many years they've been here. [It can be] freshmen; it doesn't matter. Just anyone can be a leader."

The next chance for the Blue Devils to show some growth in the leadership department during game action comes when they square off against the unranked Washington State Cougars (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., at 11 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2).

Jon Scheyer Wants More From Team to Uphold Duke Basketball Standard

"Anything is on the table for us," fifth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer said in his postgame press conference on Tuesday night. "We're going to address this. Nobody is going to feel this one more than me. And for our fans, our students, to know, we're not going to let this define who we are.

"This is not what Duke is about. This is not what Cameron is about. And we're going to find five guys that can be on the floor and compete together."