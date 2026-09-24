Why Duke Football Shouldn’t Be Doubted After Three Weeks

Duke football being underrated isn't disrespect; it has been a way of life for the program for years.

Whether it was David Cutcliffe, Mike Elko, or now Manny Diaz, the Duke Blue Devils have always flown under the radar for better or worse. After winning the ACC Championship last season, the program seemed primed for a preseason AP Top 25 ranking and a shot at another conference title. That changed with the transfer portal and the NFL Draft, but this group of Blue Devils feels different.

The Blue Devils Continue To Stay Doubted

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77), quarterback Darian Mensah (10) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, people doubted Diaz's past teams. This time, there were expectations as the reigning conference champion, especially in a Power Four conference, and Duke faced that in the preseason, with questions about how they would perform even early in the season, with many new faces on offense.

So far, the Blue Devils have a superstar running back in Nate Sheppard, who has vaulted himself into Heisman Trophy conversations . The offense is starting to find balance outside of its star rusher, and the defense is playing excellent football. Overall, this team has swagger and a chip on its shoulder.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This team plays in a way worth admiring. They're aggressive, strong-willed, and seem determined to prove critics of the team wrong. Many thought losing Darian Mensah would crush the program, but after three games and a favorable schedule ahead, it seems those fears were exaggerated.

The Doubt Is Fading Away

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz runs onto the field before the start of the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You saw Duke's aggression at the start of their game against Stanford last week when they began with an onside kick and recovered— shades of Pat McAfee in 2014 doing the same thing against the Houston Texans on a Thursday Night Football game. From the jump, Coach Diaz showed he wants to win not just this game but every single week.

The Blue Devils have gone from a program once thought to be only competing for bowl eligibility this fall to being in the thick of the conference title race. There is a scenario later in the season where they could be 9-0 when they travel to South Florida to face the Miami Hurricanes, who may end up being the top-ranked team in the country, depending on how things play out this season.

Wouldn't that be something?

Why Duke Shouldn't Be Doubted

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) Duke Blue Devils quarterback Ari Patu (11) and running back Nate Sheppard (20) react to running back Jayvian Tanelus (22) (not shown) touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watching this team play in the first three weeks of the season has told me they shouldn't be doubted. They have the pass rush and an opportunistic secondary that can make big plays on defense, and an offense led by the best running back in the country right now.

It is time to stop doubting Duke and start fearing what they could become this season, when everything begins to click.