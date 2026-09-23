Big Message Duke Football Sent With Opening Onside Kick

The Duke football program cruised to a 35-7 victory over Stanford in Week 3 to improve to 3-0 on the 2026 season.

Duke was expected to win comfortably, given it was against one of the bottom teams in the ACC. However, it was impressive to see the Blue Devils come off a statement Week 2 road win over Illinois, maintain excellence in defending their home turf, and earn another victory.

The Blue Devils began the game with an onside kick that they recovered. Now, the drive ended with a Walker Eget interception in the end zone, but the move sent an early message.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Key Message Duke's Onside Kick Against Stanford Sent

In head coach Manny Diaz's Monday press conference ahead of Duke's Week 4 home bout with William & Mary, Diaz was asked about the message that the onside kick at the start of the game sent.

"Well we told the team on Friday that we were going to start the game that way," Diaz said. "I think it was just that we were playing to win, right. And we're not going to play it safe, be afraid to lose."

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils kicker Cosme Salas (39) kicks a field goal during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"And if you watch our sideline, it was just a massive momentum play for our sideline. So like I said, even though the drive didn't end in points, it still was a statement of intent that we were there to play and we weren't going to play scared," Diaz continued.

The momentum on the field didn't happen right away, with both offenses struggling to get much going. The first quarter ended 0-0, but Duke responded with 14 points in the second quarter. After entering the halftime locker room with a 14-7 lead, the Blue Devils outscored the Cardinal 21-0 in the second half to put the game away.

Duke has allowed a combined six points to its opponents in the second half through its first three games of the year.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Year's Duke Team Has Swagger

The way this year's Duke squad wins isn't the prettiest in the world, but it has an identity and a swagger that sets it apart from past squads. After all the doubt from those outside the program that clouded Duke's offseason, the Blue Devils have a clear chip on their shoulder, and it shows on the field.

In three weeks, Duke has shifted from an expected potential bowl-eligible team to a squad that can compete at the top of the ACC for the second season in a row. Diaz's club doesn't seem to have earned the national respect it deserves yet, but continuing to win will solve that.