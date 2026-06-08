Why Duke’s Isaiah Evans’ Risky Decision May Prove Costly
In this story:
Duke’s Isaiah Evans made a risky maneuver this offseason by deciding to keep his name in the draft, and he’s seen his stock fall off slightly in recent weeks.
Evans took a substantial leap as a sophomore last season for the Blue Devils, increasing his points per game production from 6.8 points as a freshman to 15 points in his second season. After being largely a reserve scorer in his rookie campaign, Evans grew to be one of the Blue Devils’ top scoring options as a sophomore.
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard is a strong scorer and an excellent three-point shooter. He shot 38 percent from three-point range in his college career, and last season, he converted 36 percent of his attempts on over seven per game. His marksmanship from downtown is what helped garner him draft attention so far, and is his true calling card at the next level.
Evans Stayed in the Draft
After breaking out as a sophomore, Evans declared for the draft while keeping open the possibility of returning to Duke. Despite his draft stock being murky, Evans elected to stay in the draft and try his luck.
However, Evans’ stock hasn’t been very consistent. He’s shown up on some mock draft boards as a late-first-round pick just outside of the lottery, but recently, he’s seen his stock drop off significantly. In Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor’s latest mock draft, he has Evans landing with the 34th overall pick to the Sacramento Kings, a pretty steep drop-off from prior projections.
O’Connor’s Prediction
“Evans is the kind of shooter defenses guard and think they've got him contained, then he uses a screen and catches it off a full sprint, moving away from the rim, and he somehow manages to rise into a perfect 3-pointer. He's a legitimate sharpshooter with the off-ball chops to thrive without even running any offense for himself, and he also has a developing handle that could unlock more creation chances," O'Connor said.
"But he's still a perimeter-based player who needs to add more layers to his game to become a complete offensive talent. As the Kings build out this roster, they're gonna need someone with his shooting prowess."
Evans still has time to improve his draft stock, but he’ll need to make it happen fast. His gamble to stay in the draft instead of returning to Durham may result in a second-round selection, which probably isn’t what he envisioned when he made his decision.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.