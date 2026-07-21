Duke Basketball Brings Back Former Player As Assistant

The Duke basketball program has brought back another former player as an assistant coach on Jon Scheyer's staff.

Chris Carrawell, Will Avery, and obviously Scheyer were former players who now serve on the coaching staff in different roles. The Brotherhood has now brought another back.

Feb 29, 2020; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jay Huff (30) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Javin DeLaurier (12) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Duke Basketball Brings Back Javin DeLaurier As Assistant Coach

Former Duke basketball player Javin DeLaurier has returned to the program as its new player development assistant, per the Duke basketball social media accounts.

The big man now returns to his alma mater following an extended professional career both in the G League and overseas.

DeLaurier was a four-year member of the Blue Devils from 2016 to 2020 and served as a captain for two seasons. Throughout his career, the Virginia native played in 114 games for the Blue Devils, starting 23, averaging 3.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on 65.8% shooting from the field. DeLaurier accumulated 430 total rebounds, 165 offensive rebounds, 100 blocked shots, and 77 steals throughout his time in Durham.

Staff update -> Welcome back Jav‼️😈 pic.twitter.com/Vdi4AVtCdp — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 21, 2026

The former 4-star recruit then went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, later joining the Greensboro Swarm, G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. DeLaurier then suited up for the Niagara River Lions of the Canadian Elite Basketball League before coming back to the G League with the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate.

Following his tenure at the NBA's developmental level, he headed overseas to begin his professional career. DeLaurier spent time with A.S. Karditsa and Promitheas BC Patras in Greece, Hapoel Atsmon Holon in Israel, Rytas Vilnius in Lithuania, and Bursaspor Info Yatirim in Turkey.

DeLaurier was a key part of the Blue Devils' runs to the Elite Eight in both the 2018 and 2019 NCAA Tournaments. He was also a part of two ACC Tournament title teams during his tenure at Duke.

Oct 8, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Javin DeLaurier (12) looks to shoot against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

DeLaurier Will Work With Elite Talent

DeLaurier returns to Durham in the midst of one of the deepest and most talented rotations for the program in years. The former player will work with elite young talent like Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje , Deron Rippey Jr. , Cameron Williams, and Bryson Howard .

The Blue Devils are obviously chasing a national title in 2026-27, but much of their young talent could be sticking around for more than one year. Boumtje Boumtje must spend at least two seasons in college basketball before potentially declaring for the 2028 NBA Draft, where he is widely expected to be in consideration for the No. 1 overall pick.