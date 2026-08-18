There seems to be one position battle among the Duke basketball roster that stands above the rest.

Most of the starting spots for the 2026-27 Blue Devils seem to be set in stone. The two that have sparked at least some debate are the point guard and power forward positions.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) shoots past UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have senior Caleb Foster penciled in as the starting PG, but Cayden Boozer has gotten some buzz throughout the offseason. However, the most prevalent battle seems to be between elite freshmen Cameron Williams and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje for the starting four spot.

My projected starters to open the regular season for Duke are Foster, John Blackwell, Dame Sarr, Boumtje Boumtje, and Patrick Ngongba. Let's break down why Boumtje Boumtje should start out of the gate.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Bomtje Presents Elite Balance of Size and Skill

One fair knock on Boumtje Boumtje is that he is 17 years old and will be for the entire 2026-27 college basketball season. That might be the most fascinating part of Jon Scheyer and Co. landing such a tantalizing prospect, as the big man must spend at least two years in college basketball before potentially declaring for the 2028 NBA Draft.

Williams is a long-term gem of a prospect. The seven-footer provides length, defensive versatility, and promise as an outside shooter. The 5-star prospect is already a stellar rim protector and rebounder, but I think a role off the bench suits him better right away.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Boumtje is 7'2" and 250 pounds with legitimate guard skills at his size. The international recruit has an established three-point shot, a capable handle, and strong passing ability, with the rim protection and rebounding one would expect from a versatile seven-footer.

Throughout the summer, Boumtje Boumtje has displayed how high his ceiling is as a prospect. He earned MVP honors at the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Tournament after leading FC Barcelona to a victory over Real Madrid, averaging 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.3 stocks a game on 58% shooting from the field, 47% shooting from three-point range, and 79% shooting from the free-throw line.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Boumtje then competed for Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup, where he was also clearly the best player in the entire event. The 7'2" big man earned the MVP award after averaging 19.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game on 59.8% shooting from the field (11.7 shot attempts per game), 53.1% shooting from three (4.6 attempts per game), and 88% shooting from the free-throw line (3.6 attempts per game).

Across his international performances this summer, Boumtje Boumtje has consistently been the best player on the floor. He impacts the game in so many different ways on both ends of the court, and despite his age, his advanced skill set, mixed with his size, is difficult to ignore.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Would Have Elite Starting Size With the Offensive Package

Now, Williams is 7'0", so Duke won't be losing much positional length if he is out there instead of Boumtje Boumtje. However, Boumtje Boumtje has proven to be an efficient outside shooter at solid volume, and if that translates, it gives the Blue Devils another elite shooter on the floor with added defensive length.

Williams has a lot of potential as a long, versatile scoring wing over time, but I think Boumtje Boumtje is farther along right now. Williams will be a consistent part of the rotation, but his offensive game still seems to be more of a work in progress.

#Duke has released its roster measurements. 3 seven-footers on the roster.



Cam Williams - 7’0”

Maxime Meyer - 7’1”

Boumtje Boumtje - 7’2” — hughstraine (@HughStraine) July 23, 2026

Duke would roll out a dominant frontcourt of 7'2" Boumtje Boumtje and 6'11" Ngongba, but Boumtje Boumtje's diverse scoring arsenal opens up a different realm of offense Duke can run.

Again, if Williams can prove to be a consistent scorer on different levels of the floor, he will bring much of the same offensive intrigue Boumtje Boumtje does at his size, but Boumtje Boumtje has shown across multiple international events that the outside shot is there, along with the passing.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Granted, the move from the international circuit to college basketball can be tough. Sarr had his struggles early as a rookie when he came over from FC Barcelona. But if Boumtje Boumtje can keep his scoring fluidity and diverse game, he should be in the starting lineup right away, even though he will still be 17.