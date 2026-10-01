How Luke Paul Commitment Affects Duke Basketball's Future Backcourt
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The Duke Blue Devils are looking to build another stellar recruiting class, with a few official visits lined up with big-time prospects.
Ahead of Duke's official visits with some of the top players in the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes, head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have sealed an international commitment.
Duke Basketball Lands Commitment From International Prospect Luke Paul
Duke has landed a commitment from Australian point guard Luke Paul. The 6'6" point guard will join the Blue Devils ahead of the 2027-28 season, spending this year playing with the Cairns Taipans in the NBL's Next Stars Program.
"I want to get to the NBA and be a lottery pick, and I trust in their player development to get me there," Paul said to ESPN.
"In saying that, winning a national championship at Duke is the ultimate goal for me."
Paul actually had only one call with Scheyer and the Duke coaching staff, but that was all it took to seal a commitment from the Aussie prospect. Paul is 17 years old and became the youngest player ever to join the NBL's Next Stars program in January, when he was still 16.
The Perth native turned heads at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer with Team Australia. Leading the Aussies to a bronze medal, Paul averaged 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.4 steals a game on 48.4% shooting from the field (8.9 shot attempts per game), 55.6% shooting from three-point range (2.6 attempts per game), and 77.1% shooting from the free-throw line (6.9 attempts per game).
Against Team USA in the semifinals and future Duke teammate Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Paul went for 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 27 minutes of action. Paul actually said Boumtje Boumtje played a part in his commitment to Duke.
"I'm very excited to play alongside him," Paul said on Boumtje Boumtje. "He was one of the reasons I chose Duke. To be able to play the middle pick-and-roll with him, or hit him on a pick-and-pop, it's going to be so much fun. I can't wait."
How This Move Affects Duke's Future Backcourt
With the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model, adding another point guard to the mix certainly will make things interesting from a roster standpoint a year from now for Scheyer and Co. With the new "5-in-5" rule, all four of Duke's guards (Caleb Foster, John Blackwell, Cayden Boozer, and Deron Rippey Jr.) can return for the 2027-28 season. Paul now adds to that mix.
Boozer, Foster, and Rippey Jr. all have their own skill sets, but operate primarily as floor generals. Now, who knows which of the current guards on the roster, if any, will return a year from now, but adding Paul to the mix adds intrigue to how that will play out.
Paul is a potential lottery pick in the 2028 NBA Draft and has shown flashes of being a high-level point guard right away at the next level. He has not yet made his debut with the Cairns Taipans because he is dealing with an ankle injury.
Paul becomes Duke's second commitment in this class, along with 5-star forward Kager Knueppel.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine