How Luke Paul Commitment Affects Duke Basketball's Future Backcourt

The Duke Blue Devils are looking to build another stellar recruiting class, with a few official visits lined up with big-time prospects.

Ahead of Duke's official visits with some of the top players in the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes, head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have sealed an international commitment.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Basketball Lands Commitment From International Prospect Luke Paul

Duke has landed a commitment from Australian point guard Luke Paul. The 6'6" point guard will join the Blue Devils ahead of the 2027-28 season, spending this year playing with the Cairns Taipans in the NBL's Next Stars Program.

"I want to get to the NBA and be a lottery pick, and I trust in their player development to get me there," Paul said to ESPN.

"In saying that, winning a national championship at Duke is the ultimate goal for me."

NEWS: Australian point guard Luke Paul has committed to Duke, source told @Rivals.



The 6-foot-6 prospect signed a multi-year deal with the NBL Next Stars program earlier this year, but has now opted to play college basketball for Jon Scheyer beginning with the 2027-28 season.… pic.twitter.com/JCP06BZK3P — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) October 1, 2026

Paul actually had only one call with Scheyer and the Duke coaching staff, but that was all it took to seal a commitment from the Aussie prospect. Paul is 17 years old and became the youngest player ever to join the NBL's Next Stars program in January, when he was still 16.

The Perth native turned heads at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer with Team Australia. Leading the Aussies to a bronze medal, Paul averaged 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.4 steals a game on 48.4% shooting from the field (8.9 shot attempts per game), 55.6% shooting from three-point range (2.6 attempts per game), and 77.1% shooting from the free-throw line (6.9 attempts per game).

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Team USA in the semifinals and future Duke teammate Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Paul went for 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 27 minutes of action. Paul actually said Boumtje Boumtje played a part in his commitment to Duke.

"I'm very excited to play alongside him," Paul said on Boumtje Boumtje. "He was one of the reasons I chose Duke. To be able to play the middle pick-and-roll with him, or hit him on a pick-and-pop, it's going to be so much fun. I can't wait."

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How This Move Affects Duke's Future Backcourt

With the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model, adding another point guard to the mix certainly will make things interesting from a roster standpoint a year from now for Scheyer and Co. With the new "5-in-5" rule, all four of Duke's guards (Caleb Foster, John Blackwell, Cayden Boozer, and Deron Rippey Jr.) can return for the 2027-28 season. Paul now adds to that mix.

Boozer, Foster, and Rippey Jr. all have their own skill sets, but operate primarily as floor generals. Now, who knows which of the current guards on the roster, if any, will return a year from now, but adding Paul to the mix adds intrigue to how that will play out.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul is a potential lottery pick in the 2028 NBA Draft and has shown flashes of being a high-level point guard right away at the next level. He has not yet made his debut with the Cairns Taipans because he is dealing with an ankle injury.

Paul becomes Duke's second commitment in this class, along with 5-star forward Kager Knueppel.