Big Advantage Duke's Scheyer Used To Build Elite Roster Depth

Sheer depth is one of the Duke Blue Devils' biggest strengths entering the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff built arguably the best roster in college hoops heading into the year, and it's hard to argue any team is deeper than the Blue Devils.

Duke can legitimately go 11 or 12 deep this season if it wants to. If you took the Blue Devils' sixth-to-10th guys, there's a chance it would be a top-25 roster in the sport.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Jon Scheyer Actually Built Such Elite Depth

Scheyer and his staff returned four of their top six scorers from last season's team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, as well as redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins. Duke also signed Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell, one of the top overall players in this offseason's transfer portal cycle, and a Swiss Army Knife-type player in Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski.

To cap all that off, Duke generated one of the best high school recruiting classes in the country, headlined by three 5-star prospects (Cameron Williams, Bryson Howard, and Deron Rippey Jr.) and elite international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) go for a rebound in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's clear that Duke has elite talent everywhere, but how did Scheyer and his staff actually do that? Duke will have guys coming off the bench and potentially playing sparingly who could be immediate starters on most high-major teams. How did Scheyer and Co. actually convince them to come to Durham over another program?

In a recent interview with On3's Joe Tipton, Scheyer was asked how he convinces elite prospects to join a roster where heavy minutes might not be handed to them right away.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well I think it's a couple things, Joe [Tipton]. I think the first thing is that, you know, it goes back to what they're trying to do, right. And, whenever you think that there's a cleaner path or an easier path, that comes with consequences. Because there's no such thing, when you're trying to become an NBA player, right, and you want to win at the highest level in college basketball, well, there's no running from competition," Scheyer said.

"And so the best thing that we have, I think it's our biggest advantage by far, is the environment that we have. The competitiveness in practice, the ability for guys to have to learn how to be their best every day. Well, it's better to learn that now at 18, 19, 20, than it is when you get to the league and you're not prepared for it."

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheyer has been one of the best recruiting head coaches in college basketball since he took over in Durham, but it takes a certain type of player to suit up for him. Rather than seeking immediate significant minutes and a chance to be one of the focal points of a team right away, which several of Duke's rotation players this season could probably do, winning and long-term development are at the forefront.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Duke's Depth Its Greatest Strength This Season?

The Blue Devils can throw a myriad of lineups on the floor and beat teams in many different ways. However, beyond Scheyer and Co. boasting pure depth this year, it's how the roster is actually assembled that makes it so exciting.

Duke may be the biggest team in college basketball this season, a calling card for Scheyer since he became Duke's head coach. The Blue Devils have ranked in the top two nationally in average height at KenPom in three of Scheyer's four years at the helm.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond that, the rotation makes sense. It will be led by a proven, efficient volume scorer in Blackwell, and it has guys who can score and impact winning in different ways on both ends of the floor.

I think this year's Duke team will lead with defense, which has also been a calling card for Scheyer. With its length and switchability all over the floor, the Blue Devils will be a nightmare for opponents to deal with offensively in the half-court. Factor in the key returners, veteran experience, and raw talent, and this roster is poised to be one of the most dominant teams in the country in 2026-27.