Why Duke Must Contain Key Irish Scorers in Road Test

Duke is coming off its biggest win of the season, a 68–63 victory over top-ranked Michigan in Washington, D.C. In a tightly contested matchup, the Blue Devils executed down the stretch and strengthened their postseason résumé.

Freshman forward Cameron Boozer once again led the way with a team-high 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and 1-for-2 from three-point range. He also recorded a team-high 10 rebounds and seven assists, continuing to showcase his all-around dominance.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) drives the ball around Syracuse Orange forward Sadiq White Jr. (0) during the h2 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Despite an inefficient shooting night, Isaiah Evans played aggressively and finished second on the team with 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting, including 2-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Caleb Foster delivered a bounce-back performance with 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting and 2-for-3 from three-point range, knocking down clutch perimeter shots. Duke also received strong contributions from Patrick Ngongba, who scored 11 points with two blocks and a steal, and Nikolas Khamenia, who added six points and nine rebounds while providing valuable defensive energy.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) controls the ball in front of Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

With that momentum, Duke now travels to South Bend, Indiana, to face Notre Dame. If the Blue Devils are going to avoid a letdown, they must account for three key players on the Fighting Irish roster.

Three Notre Dame Players to Watch

Braeden Shrewsberry

Feb 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Braeden Shrewsberry (11) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With Jalen Haralson and Markus Burton sidelined due to injury, Braeden Shrewsberry has taken on a larger offensive role. Along with Cole Certa, he is averaging 12 points per game to lead the team.

Shrewsberry recently scored 20 points against Georgia Tech and followed with 16 and 18 points against Florida State and SMU. However, he struggled in Notre Dame’s loss to Pitt, finishing with just six points on 2-for-15 shooting and 2-for-13 from three-point range.

Although his efficiency has dipped below 40% from the field, Shrewsberry is capable of explosive performances. Duke must remain disciplined defensively and avoid giving him open perimeter looks.

Cole Certa

Feb 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Omari Witherspoon (8) drives to the basket against Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cole Certa (right) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Certa has emerged as a reliable scorer in his sophomore season. After averaging just 2.5 points in limited minutes last year, he is now averaging 12 points per game while playing approximately 25 minutes per contest.

In Notre Dame’s matchup with Georgia Tech, Certa erupted for 37 points on 12-for-20 shooting, including 7-for-11 from three-point range. His ability to heat up quickly makes him a significant threat that Duke cannot afford to overlook.

Logan Imes

Feb 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Logan Imes (2) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Logan Imes has also seen an expanded role in Haralson’s absence. He posted back-to-back double-digit scoring performances against Pitt and Georgia Tech.

In the loss to Pitt, Imes recorded 12 points and eight rebounds, along with three steals and a block. His defensive activity and rebounding provide energy for the Irish, particularly when they are short-handed.

If Duke remains locked in defensively and limits Shrewsberry’s perimeter attempts, contains Certa’s shooting bursts, and matches Imes’ energy on the glass, the Blue Devils should maintain their momentum. With March approaching, avoiding slip-ups is just as important as securing statement wins.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.