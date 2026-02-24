Duke Needs Impact Contributions From These 3 at Notre Dame

Duke is coming off its biggest win of the season, a 68–63 victory over top-ranked Michigan in Washington, D.C. In a tightly contested matchup, the Blue Devils executed late and showcased the balance that has made them a national contender.

Freshman forward Cameron Boozer led the way with a team-high 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and 1-for-2 from three-point range. Boozer also recorded a team-high 10 rebounds and seven assists, once again demonstrating his all-around impact.

Duke also received a valuable contribution from Patrick Ngongba. Ngongba finished with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting, adding two blocks and a steal. Khamenia chipped in six points on 3-for-4 shooting and provided strong defensive energy off the bench.

With the Michigan win secured, Duke now travels to South Bend, Indiana, to face a struggling Notre Dame team. If the Blue Devils are going to avoid a letdown on the road, three key players must step up.

Three Players to Watch Against Notre Dame

Isaiah Evans

Evans came out aggressive against Michigan, attempting two quick three-pointers and scoring five early points. While the confidence was evident, the shots did not consistently fall.

Evans has been playing well in recent weeks, but against the No. 1 team in the country, he struggled to convert efficiently. The matchup with Notre Dame presents an opportunity to reset and regain rhythm before a looming showdown with No. 11 Virginia. Duke will need Evans to provide efficient perimeter scoring to stretch the defense.

Caleb Foster

Foster’s 12-point performance against Michigan was a positive step forward. In addition to his 2-for-3 shooting from three-point range, he made a strong defensive impact by helping limit Elliot Cadeau to 1-for-8 shooting.

Foster has experienced an up-and-down season, and with four regular-season games remaining, consistency is crucial. If he can provide steady scoring and defensive intensity, Duke gains another reliable weapon as March approaches.

Nikolas Khamenia

Duke has lacked a consistent go-to scorer off the bench for much of the season, but Khamenia has shown flashes of filling that role. His six-point effort on efficient shooting against Michigan demonstrated his ability to capitalize on opportunities.

If Khamenia can continue to provide productive minutes off the bench, he could solidify himself as a dependable sixth man for head coach Jon Scheyer. Depth will be critical as postseason play intensifies.

Duke’s win over Michigan reinforced its status as a national championship contender, but the challenge now is maintaining focus against a Notre Dame team with little to lose. Road games late in the season can be dangerous, particularly when postseason positioning is on the line.

If Evans regains his shooting rhythm, Foster builds on his momentum, and Khamenia continues to emerge off the bench, the Blue Devils will strengthen their case as one of the favorites heading into March. Consistency — not just flashes of brilliance — will determine how far Duke can go.

