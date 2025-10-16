Blue Devil Country

Five-Star Duke Basketball Target Sets Commitment Date

Down to her final four, Duke has their sights on this five-star guard.

Jordon Lawrenz

Mar 8, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson watches the play during the third quarter against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson watches the play during the third quarter against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
In this story:

After months of anticipation, Duke finally knows when they'll learn Autumn Fleary's decision. Fleary, a five-star point guard, has known her Top 4 since July 4, 2025.

Oct 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Kara Lawson answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Duke is one of four teams in the mix along with LSU, North Carolina, and UCLA. The Bruins, Tar Heels, and Tigers all have a case to land the Washington, DC native, as do the Blue Devils.

HC Kara Lawson recently received news that five-star Bella Flemings would be committing to the Blue Devils. Now, she sets her sights on Flearly's decision this weekend.

Despite knowing her Top 4 since the 4th of July, Flearly finally announced that she would be revealing her commitment on October 18. The decision will come at 3:30 p.m. EST as each of the four teams eagerly anticipates her decision.

Upon revealing Duke was in the Top 4, Flearly commented, "I'm truly grateful to all the colleges that took the time to recruit me! Thank you for believing in my potential!"

Oct 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Kara Lawson answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Recently, the AP Top 25 preseason poll revealed Duke will be entering the season as No. 7. To no surprise, Flearly's five-star rating has allowed her to land with the best of the best. The Blue Devils sit at No. 7, slightly above North Carolina's No. 11 ranking.

Looking at LSU and UCLA, Duke has their work cut out for them. The Tigers received the No. 5 ranking despite only returning two starters. Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams were both phenomenal in last season's run to the Elite Eight. Both averaged 17.3+ points per game.

According to ESPN, the Tigers' "biggest early-season game" sees them playing Duke on December 4. It'll be a showdown the Blue Devils should be more than prepared for as they're taking on No. 2 South Carolina the week prior.

Oct 4, 2024; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center court logo before the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Top Team

Regardless, UCLA remains the top team in the mix. The Bruins earned a No. 3 ranking after losing to the reigning National Champions, UConn, in the Final Four last season. UCLA's No. 3 spot is well deserved, as all five of its projected starters averaged 9.6+ points per game last season.

When looking at the competition, Lawson has her work cut out for her. Duke is the third-highest rated team out of the four, but Fleming's commitment could be the extra boost she needed to acquire another massive name in the Class of 2026. All in all, Fleary is the No. 12-ranked player in the '26 class.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson addresses the crowd at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE

feed

Published
Jordon Lawrenz
JORDON LAWRENZ

Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.