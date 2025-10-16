Five-Star Duke Basketball Target Sets Commitment Date
After months of anticipation, Duke finally knows when they'll learn Autumn Fleary's decision. Fleary, a five-star point guard, has known her Top 4 since July 4, 2025.
Duke is one of four teams in the mix along with LSU, North Carolina, and UCLA. The Bruins, Tar Heels, and Tigers all have a case to land the Washington, DC native, as do the Blue Devils.
HC Kara Lawson recently received news that five-star Bella Flemings would be committing to the Blue Devils. Now, she sets her sights on Flearly's decision this weekend.
Despite knowing her Top 4 since the 4th of July, Flearly finally announced that she would be revealing her commitment on October 18. The decision will come at 3:30 p.m. EST as each of the four teams eagerly anticipates her decision.
Upon revealing Duke was in the Top 4, Flearly commented, "I'm truly grateful to all the colleges that took the time to recruit me! Thank you for believing in my potential!"
Recently, the AP Top 25 preseason poll revealed Duke will be entering the season as No. 7. To no surprise, Flearly's five-star rating has allowed her to land with the best of the best. The Blue Devils sit at No. 7, slightly above North Carolina's No. 11 ranking.
Looking at LSU and UCLA, Duke has their work cut out for them. The Tigers received the No. 5 ranking despite only returning two starters. Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams were both phenomenal in last season's run to the Elite Eight. Both averaged 17.3+ points per game.
According to ESPN, the Tigers' "biggest early-season game" sees them playing Duke on December 4. It'll be a showdown the Blue Devils should be more than prepared for as they're taking on No. 2 South Carolina the week prior.
The Top Team
Regardless, UCLA remains the top team in the mix. The Bruins earned a No. 3 ranking after losing to the reigning National Champions, UConn, in the Final Four last season. UCLA's No. 3 spot is well deserved, as all five of its projected starters averaged 9.6+ points per game last season.
When looking at the competition, Lawson has her work cut out for her. Duke is the third-highest rated team out of the four, but Fleming's commitment could be the extra boost she needed to acquire another massive name in the Class of 2026. All in all, Fleary is the No. 12-ranked player in the '26 class.
