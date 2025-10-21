One Duke Senior Looking to Run it Back
The Duke Blue Devils Women's Basketball program is looking to make another deep run in the NCAA tournament. Last season, they had a great season and are looking to build from that. They won the ACC and are looking to do the same this upcoming season and go all the way.
They have a team that could contend with the best of them, and that is the message going into this season.
They have been hard at work all offseason long, and head coach Kara Lawson keeps elevating this program. She has gotten better each season that she has been at Duke, and she just wants to put her team in the best position to be successful both on and off the court.
She knows what type of team she has and is looking to run it back with this team. She brings along a great coaching staff.
Taina Mair looking to run it back
One playing that is going to run it back for one more season is Senior Guard Taina Mair. She was a huge player for this team last season and is looking to be even better this season.
Taina Mair returns for her third season as a starter in Durham after having started every game she's played in college, spending one season at Boston College and two at Duke," said Myles Powicki of The Chronicle.
- "For those not looking to do the math, she brings 104 game days of starting experience for ACC programs into her senior year. In her career, Mair has been a paragon of consistency. Her scoring numbers took a slight dip in her junior year but make sense in context, with the Blue Devils' crop of elite guards cutting into everyone’s playing time."
- "Despite fewer minutes on the floor, the guard markedly improved her shooting splits this past season, becoming a plus-shooter for a team that desperately needed spacing."
- "The Boston native will pair with classmate Ashlon Jackson in the starting backcourt this year, with the two stretching the floor for forwards Delaney Thomas, Toby Fournier and Jadyn Donovan, none of whom have shown to be high-volume shooters."
"Mair is going to be starting alongside Jackson in the backcourt, likely averaging around 25-30 minutes per game. With the departures of Reigan Richardson, Oluchi Okananwa and Vanessa de Jesus, the guard rotation will shrink to four players, with Riley Nelson and Emilee Skinner joining the returners off the bench."
"With Mair being one of the shortest players on the team, there will be games when a taller option in Nelson or Skinner is the more favorable matchup, but apart from that rare situation, Mair and Jackson will be leading Duke in playing time in the backcourt."
