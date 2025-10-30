Duke’s Kara Lawson Learns Commitment Date Of Another Top-50 Recruit
October 31 marks the day that Lola Lampley will announce her commitment. Duke, who was originally in the Top 5 for the five-star power forward, is now in the Top 8. In recent weeks, Lampley has brought LSU, South Carolina, and Tennessee back into the mix.
While things have been smooth sailing for Duke women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson, this doesn't seem to be a battle she has control of. Since Lampley has started looking at the Tigers, Gamecocks, and Volunteers, her chances of joining Duke have begun to slip away.
Lola Lampley's Top 5 Expands Into Top 8
On February 20, 2025, Lampley chose Duke as one of her teams in the Top 5. The Blue Devils were joined by Florida State, Mississippi State, NC State, and UCLA. Even that group would prove to be an uphill battle for Lawson and company, but they had a lot better odds of landing her than compared to what they do now.
After her trio of visits, Lampley seems destined to choose either LSU, USC, or Tennessee. LSU is picked as the odds-on favorite, though anything could happen come her announcement on Halloween.
The No. 1 player in Indiana could join a stacked Duke Class of 2026 that features only players ranked in the Top 50. Autumn Fleary just joined Bella Flemings, a dynamic duo that will look to wreak havoc on the ACC. Those two are joined by Sanai Green and Taylor Soflikanich.
Duke's Streak May Run Out
When it comes to the Class of 2026, Duke has seemingly gotten every top target they've had their eyes on. Coach Lawson landed Fleary and Flemings in the span of a week. Most teams could only dream of getting a commitment from a five-star recruit, but Lawson did so in just a few days.
Duke will enter the 2025-26 season as the No. 7-ranked team. They'll have plenty of chances to work their way to the top, including a pair of key games on November 26 and December 4. The Blue Devils are set to play what in all likelihood are the two frontrunners for Lampley, No. 2 USC and No. 5 LSU.
Duke vs. South Carolina takes place the day before Thanksgiving as part of the Players' Era Championship. One week later, they'll host LSU as part of the ACC/SEC Women's Challenge. Heading into ACC action, these are two games that could define the Blue Devils' season.
