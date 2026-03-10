Duke's Foster Hit With Major Disrespect by ACC

The ACC regular season awards were released, and the Duke Blue Devils ran the show in terms of the individual awards. Every individual award went to a Blue Devil except the Most Improved Player honor, which went to Wake Forest's Juke Harris.

Duke was far and away the best team in the ACC this season, and, even with the injury bug that has just hit it, it's difficult to see another ACC squad taking the Blue Devils down in the conference tournament. The Blue Devils ended the regular season on an eight-game win streak, winning those games by an average margin of 23.1 points.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) throws a pass around Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) to teammate Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Scheyer and Co. finished with a 17-1 record in league play, and the only contest over that final eight-game span that ended in a single-digit victory for Duke was the one that came out of conference, when it took down then-No. 1 Michigan 68-63 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

However, even though Duke ran the table across the board with the ACC regular season awards, one Blue Devil was brutally snubbed from any list: junior point guard Caleb Foster.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) brings the ball down court around Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) during the during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Caleb Foster Snubbed From All-ACC Honors

Foster turned into one of the best stories in college basketball this season. The North Carolina native was one of the most disappointing players in the nation in 2024-25, almost falling out of Duke's rotation completely towards the back half of the campaign.

However, in an era where the transfer portal runs rampant, Foster elected to come back to Duke and resurge his career.

The 6'5" guard was a critical veteran piece for a Duke squad that is currently the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 and the No. 1 overall projected seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) directs the offense as Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

This season, Foster is averaging career-highs in points per game (8.5), rebounds (3.6), assists (2.8), and field goal percentage (44.2), while shooting over 40% from three-point range.

Foster's production won't always jump out in the stat sheet, but he's been one of the most important players on arguably the best team in the nation. Still, his name was nowhere to be found on any All-ACC list.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer calls a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Foster is one of the best rebounding guards in the nation and is one of the Blue Devils' best perimeter defenders. Impacting the game in so many different ways, he absolutely should've been honored with the All-ACC teams.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Caleb Foster Out for Extended Period of Time

Foster exited the Blue Devils' regular-season finale against North Carolina and returned to the bench in a walking boot for the second half.

It has now been reported that Foster suffered a fractured foot and will be out for an extended period of time. It is unclear whether the junior will be back for the NCAA Tournament.