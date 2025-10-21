Lawson Snags Two Five‑Star Commitments for Duke in One Week
From October 13-18, Duke HC Kara Lawson landed not one, but two five-star recruits. The first of which was Bella Flemings as Autumn Fleary followed five days later. After a rollercoaster of a week, the Blue Devils know their Class of 2026 is the best in the nation.
Flemings and Fleary join four-star recruits Sanai Green and Taylor Soflikanich in Lawson's Class of '26. Flearly's recruitment had a little extra spice to it as she commited to Duke over their greatest rival, North Carolina. Other than UNC, Flearly went with Coach Lawson at Duke over LSU and UCLA.
For Lawson to be able to land these recruits at such a rapid pace, it changes the landscape of women's college basketball. The likes of UConn and South Carolina remain No. 1 and No. 2 in the AP Top 25, but Lawson could be the one to change that in the years to come.
Bella Flemings Got The Party Started
Just one day before Duke learned of their No. 7 ranking in the AP Top 25, Flemings pledged her commitment to Coach Lawson. Flemings, the San Antonio, TX, native, is ranked No. 16 in the SC Next 100 Class of 2026.
One of the biggest things Flemings said about her commitment didn't just involve the team's basketball program, but she praised how prestegious the school is as well.
"Not only that, but Duke is Duke. It's a highly prestigious school and a degree from Duke means something," Flemings said. "The people I will be surrounded with every day give me great networking opportunities."
Ultimately, she chose to sign with the Blue Devils instead of Tennessee, Baylor, TCU, and Miami. Lawson never doubted that Flemings would come to Duke, but the competiton was much tougher for Fleary.
Autumn Fleary Marked Coach Lawson's Fourth Top-50 Commit
Instead of celebrating Flemings commitment, Lawson went right back to business. Landing the No. 16-ranked player was one thing, but securing the No. 12-player set Duke apart from the rest.
Lawson knew she was competing against UCLA, UNC, and LSU. The Bruins and Tigers are both ranked higher than Duke in the AP Top 25, but that didn't stop Fleary from choosing the Blue Devils.
""Coach Kara Lawson and her staff are incredible people who care deeply about their players on and off the court. The team's culture, identity, and drive to win align perfectly with who I am as a person and as an athlete," Fleary said.
At the end of the day, Fleary and Flemings are two of the top players in the nation that continue to establish Duke's women's basketball program as one of the best in the country. 2025-26 is a huge season for Coach Lawson, but the 2026-27 season will be her biggest yet.
