Longtime Duke Basketball Target Aims to Attend College Next Year

Miikka Muurinen, who first landed on the Duke basketball recruiting wishlist back in July 2024, could have been a freshman in college this season. Instead, the 6-foot-11, 205-pound Finnish power forward out of Arizona Compass Prep School elected to suit up for Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade in Serbia. Now, though, he has eyes on playing in the NCAA next year.

"It's a one-year stop, you know, to grow up as much as I can, get everything out of this opportunity, and then bring that to college, hopefully, and then the NBA," the 18-year-old Muurinen recently explained to SKWEEK's Kristina Tomic.

Muurinen, an ultra-athletic talent with an advanced skillset, stacks up at No. 26 overall and No. 5 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

In July, Muurinen named a top seven in his recruitment, albeit as a 2025 prospect at the time, and included the Blue Devils on that list. As for the other six, two more are on Tobacco Road in the NC State Wolfpack and UNC Tar Heels, and he was also still considering the Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Michigan Wolverines.

"I've had college offers since my sophomore year," he noted to Tomic. "I have 25 now. I'm supposed to go to college next year. So, I'm not turning any of those offers down."

There's no telling how much interest still exists between Muurinen and the Duke basketball recruiters. But again, he's likely to attend college somewhere in the United States.

"That has been my dream," Muurinen confirmed. "I'm not changing that."

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Duke Basketball's 2026 Recruiting Efforts at a Glance

Meanwhile, fourth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew have already reeled in commitments and signatures from three 2026 preps in Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard, St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star power forward Cameron Williams, and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer.

Scheyer & Co.'s collection ranks No. 5 overall in the country, according to 247Sports, and could climb to No. 1 if Duke snags pledges from its pair of undecided backcourt targets.

They are Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. and Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star combo guard Jordan Smith Jr., who was in attendance for the Blue Devils' 67-66 ACC/SEC Challenge home win over the Florida Gators on Tuesday night.

