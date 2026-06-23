Worst-Case Scenario for Duke Basketball Next Season
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The Duke Blue Devils will be one of the premier teams in college basketball next season.
Head coach Jon Scheyer will enter the 2026-27 campaign with the best chance to win a national title since he took over in Durham. This could easily be the best defensive team Scheyer has had yet, as well as the most well-rounded offensive squad.
John Blackwell has a chance to put together an All-American-caliber senior year as Duke's go-to guy on the offensive side of the ball, complemented by an elite supporting cast on all levels of the floor.
Heading into 2026-27, it's championship or bust for Scheyer and Co. There's a real chance that the Blue Devils enter next season as the No. 1 team in the land, and at worst, they will enter as a top-five club.
In the preseason, it's hard to gauge a team's best- and worst-case scenarios. Obviously, the best-case scenario for any team is winning the national title, and the worst is not winning a single game. However, it's realistic to say Duke's ceiling is a National Championship, as at least on paper, it is one of the most complete teams in the country.
Let's break down a realistic worst-case scenario for the Blue Devils next season.
Worst-Case Scenario: Sweet 16
It would be a failure beyond failures if the Blue Devils cannot make it to at least the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament with the roster it currently has. Needless to say, a lot would have to go wrong.
Duke's offensive ceiling next season revolves around John Blackwell, so Duke falling to this floor would probably mean the Wisconsin transfer puts together by far the most inefficient season of his collegiate career, at least in the seasons he has played significant minutes. However, as a career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from three-point range, it's hard to see that happening.
Additionally, other returning pieces and newcomers would simply not reach their fullest potential. Maybe Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer take steps back, Dame Sarr doesn't have the jump in offensive production many are anticipating, or Patrick Ngongba can't consistently stay healthy.
Again, this is all hypothetical, and relative to the rest of the sport, this would be a fairly successful season. However, given Duke's preseason expectations and its blend of veteran leadership, continuity, and elite young talent on the roster heading into next season, a Sweet 16 appearance would be a pretty disappointing campaign for Scheyer and Co.
ACC Finally Competes With Duke
Duke has also been the commanding force in the ACC over the last two seasons. The Blue Devils have cruised to a 36-2 league record over the last two years en route to winning both ACC regular-season and tournament titles. In an ACC that looks to be vastly improved in 2026-27, this floor would also require Duke to finish outside the top three in the final conference standings.
Squads like Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, and Virginia could be true challengers in the ACC next season, but Duke is still by far the most talented group in the conference.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine