Worst-Case Scenario for Duke Basketball Next Season

The Duke Blue Devils will be one of the premier teams in college basketball next season.

Head coach Jon Scheyer will enter the 2026-27 campaign with the best chance to win a national title since he took over in Durham. This could easily be the best defensive team Scheyer has had yet, as well as the most well-rounded offensive squad.

John Blackwell has a chance to put together an All-American-caliber senior year as Duke's go-to guy on the offensive side of the ball, complemented by an elite supporting cast on all levels of the floor.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Heading into 2026-27, it's championship or bust for Scheyer and Co. There's a real chance that the Blue Devils enter next season as the No. 1 team in the land, and at worst, they will enter as a top-five club.

In the preseason, it's hard to gauge a team's best- and worst-case scenarios. Obviously, the best-case scenario for any team is winning the national title, and the worst is not winning a single game. However, it's realistic to say Duke's ceiling is a National Championship, as at least on paper, it is one of the most complete teams in the country.

Let's break down a realistic worst-case scenario for the Blue Devils next season.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Worst-Case Scenario: Sweet 16

It would be a failure beyond failures if the Blue Devils cannot make it to at least the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament with the roster it currently has. Needless to say, a lot would have to go wrong.

Duke's offensive ceiling next season revolves around John Blackwell, so Duke falling to this floor would probably mean the Wisconsin transfer puts together by far the most inefficient season of his collegiate career, at least in the seasons he has played significant minutes. However, as a career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from three-point range, it's hard to see that happening.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Additionally, other returning pieces and newcomers would simply not reach their fullest potential. Maybe Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer take steps back, Dame Sarr doesn't have the jump in offensive production many are anticipating, or Patrick Ngongba can't consistently stay healthy.

Again, this is all hypothetical, and relative to the rest of the sport, this would be a fairly successful season. However, given Duke's preseason expectations and its blend of veteran leadership, continuity, and elite young talent on the roster heading into next season, a Sweet 16 appearance would be a pretty disappointing campaign for Scheyer and Co.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

ACC Finally Competes With Duke

Duke has also been the commanding force in the ACC over the last two seasons. The Blue Devils have cruised to a 36-2 league record over the last two years en route to winning both ACC regular-season and tournament titles. In an ACC that looks to be vastly improved in 2026-27, this floor would also require Duke to finish outside the top three in the final conference standings.

Squads like Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, and Virginia could be true challengers in the ACC next season, but Duke is still by far the most talented group in the conference.