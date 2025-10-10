Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer Must 'Look in Mirror'
Thanks in large part to the brilliance of eventual No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the other four Duke basketball starters who came off the board at the NBA Draft, Jon Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils posted a 35-4 overall record and became the first to reach the Final Four under his command. But the talented group came up empty when it mattered most in San Antonio.
Now, less than a month until the tipoff to his fourth season at the helm and with another loaded roster in place, Scheyer has admitted to aiming for personal development, first and foremost, in the quest for his first national title as a head coach.
"Well, I think for me...before I'm asking Caleb [Foster] to do something or Maliq [Brown] or any of our players, it's most important to look in the mirror and always think what I can do better," Scheyer explained to the media at this week's ACC Tipoff in Charlotte.
- "So, every season we debrief, think about areas we want to continue to do that are really good. But also, we address areas that I can do better or our staff can do better."
Viewing Duke Basketball Strengths One Season at a Time
Of course, outside of the late-game collapse in the season-ending loss to Houston, there wasn't much to complain about in terms of Scheyer & Co.'s handling of the 2024-25 Blue Devils. Plus, given the pressure that came with succeeding five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski, Scheyer performed admirably across his first two seasons in charge, reeling off 27 wins each go-round.
- "I'm proud of the success we've had," the 38-year-old noted.
However, one lesson that stands out in Scheyer's mind is adapting to each team's unique collection of star-studded talents and complementary pieces. This includes the realization that whatever worked for one-and-done sensation Cooper Flagg might not best suit the 2025-26 Blue Devils' projected centerpiece forward in five-star freshman Cameron Boozer.
- "I think the thing that I've learned going from my first year of coaching to year two, just because something worked last year doesn't mean it's going to work this year, right?" Scheyer added during his time in the spotlight on Wednesday.
- "So, it's important to identify what you feel transfers over, and then also, what doesn't and not be stuck in a certain way, while making sure you have a strong identity."
The core of that Scheyer-led Duke basketball identity should never change, though.
- "I think through these three years, now going into year four, I feel we've developed a strong identity," the 2010 Blue Devil national champion point guard said. "But then understand you have to still adjust and adapt according to what your strengths are as a team and who your players are.
- "That's something we're feeling out right now as we go."
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.