Why Tennessee Exhibition Good Early Test for Duke Basketball

The Duke Blue Devils looked like a serious contender in their first in-game action of the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Last week, the Blue Devils defeated Belmont 102-62 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in their first scrimmage of the year. There was a lot to like from Duke on both sides of the ball, though it's important not to take too much away from scrimmages or exhibition games.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils Patrick Ngongba II (21) answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jon Scheyer's club operated at an extremely high level defensively, had plenty of scoring options, and played with all-out effort throughout the contest. Duke certainly validated the preseason hype in its first action.

Next, Scheyer and Co. will face Rick Barnes and Tennessee in an exhibition on Oct. 20 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Tennessee Is a Good Early Test for Duke Basketball

This year's Tennessee club is built a bit differently than what Barnes has done in past years. Typically, the Volunteers have won with defense and have boasted one of the best defenses in college basketball over the last several years. Tennessee has ranked inside the top 15 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, in each season since 2021, and inside the top five in five of those years.

This time around, Barnes' roster looks poised to win with offense, and the Vols could be one of the most prolific scoring teams in the country. Barnes and his staff were very active in the transfer portal this offseason, building the nation's No. 3-ranked portal class, according to 247Sports. Those portal additions offer good size and major scoring potential.

Tennessee guard Juke Harris (2) during an open scrimmage held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barnes' class was headlined by Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris, who averaged 21.4 points per game on 44.4% shooting from the field (15.1 attempts per game) last season. Harris finished third in the ACC in scoring in 2025-26.

The Volunteers are also bringing in Jalen Haralson (16.2 ppg at Notre Dame), Tyler Lundblade (15.6 ppg at Belmont), Terrence Hill Jr. (15.0 ppg at VCU), Dai Dai Ames (16.9 ppg at California), and Miles Rubin (11.3 ppg at Loyola Chicago).

Tennessee guard Tyler Lundblade (7) smiles during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Added Size With Scoring

It's hard to truly gauge a team before it takes the court, especially one as new as Tennessee is this season, but the Vols probably have one of the highest offensive ceilings in college basketball. Additionally, Barnes built good size in the portal: Harris is 6'7", Lundblade is 6'6", Rubin is 6'10", Haralson is 6'7", Hill Jr. is 6'3", and Vanderbilt transfer Jalen Washington is 6'10".

In preseason contests, teams look to establish a baseline for where they are on both sides of the ball and where they need to improve before and during the regular season. Although it's early and Tennessee will be nowhere near its ceiling on Oct. 20, it will be a good test for a Duke team that looks like one of the best defensive teams in college basketball.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils Dame Sarr (7) answer questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belmont had little to no success finding any offensive rhythm once the Blue Devils got set defensively in the half-court. Duke's switchable size and length at every position were on display, and it will be extremely difficult for practically any opponent to find a half-court offensive rhythm against Duke this season.

I'd expect Tennessee to move at a quicker tempo than it has over the last several years under Barnes. This team is built differently than recent Volunteers clubs, and trying to push the pace against Duke certainly gives opponents the best chance to find high-quality, high-percentage looks.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes speaks to media during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils looked stellar on the defensive end against Belmont, but they will get an early test against a team built like one of the more prolific scoring clubs in college basketball. It should give Scheyer and Co. a good gauge of how high a level Duke is operating at defensively before the regular season arrives.