What Ultimately Led Cayden Boozer To Return to Duke Basketball

Cayden Boozer would probably start for the majority of high-major teams this season.

Nonetheless, the sophomore guard elected to return to Duke for his second year with the program and will be a key part of arguably the deepest and most talented backcourt in college basketball.

Boozer joins returner Caleb Foster , Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell , and 5-star rookie Deron Rippey Jr., but Boozer will provide leadership and experience as a returner who averaged about 23 minutes a game for a team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) drives the ball down court during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Ultimately Drove Cayden Boozer To Return to Duke

Following his rookie season with the Blue Devils, questions arose about whether Boozer would return. Not because he isn't talented or because there wouldn't be a role for him in Durham next season, but because a starting spot might not be set in stone, and he would probably be the lead guard for most high-major teams in college basketball.

Boozer was a big rotation piece for the Blue Devils last season, but didn't have much opportunity to run the show with Foster as the team's lead guard. Foster and Boozer shared the floor a decent bit last season, but the freshman didn't have much opportunity to show his full impact.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into 2026-27, a similar storyline remains in the Duke backcourt. Both Foster and Boozer are back, and although there's been some debate over which of the two should start, I think Foster should be Duke's starting point guard alongside Blackwell to begin the year.

That's not a knock on Boozer whatsoever. The 6'4" guard is a talented passer and impactful defender, can get downhill, and rarely gets sped up or makes poor decisions.

Boozer is in an interesting spot as a sophomore with the Blue Devils. He could become the best reserve guard in the country, but a starting spot certainly isn't guaranteed, at least from the jump. Nonetheless, he elected to return to Duke and trust the vision Jon Scheyer and his staff have for him.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boozer recently told Crazie Cast and Basket Under Review what led to his decision to return to Duke.

"Something that was important for me was just reflecting on, obviously the season I had, because I didn't want to make a decision that was rushed. I feel like when you do that, you're never really going to make the right decision."

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) looks to make a pass during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I knew I was going to come back. The draft was never really a conversation for me. I wasn't really worried about that, because everyone has their own timetable with that. So, figured that part out and then just, having conversations with the coaching staff here...we all had a vision for what I could do this year, and it matched."

"That was a big part of it, but also, there was really no other place I would want to be. You know, when I thought about transferring, like, it just never felt right to me."

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) moves the ball against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Cayden Boozer's Role Could Look Like in 2026-27

Cayden's NBA timeline was a bit different than his older brother, Cameron's, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. Still, Cayden will make a big impact in 2026-27 for the Blue Devils.

Although he didn't get much time to run the floor solo, he shone when he did. In the five games across the ACC and NCAA Tournaments that Foster missed with injury, Boozer was extremely impressive, averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while dishing 16 assists to nine turnovers. He also played over 35 minutes in four of those outings.

Oct 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, it's hard to imagine Boozer having a lead role in this backcourt if Foster remains healthy, and with Rippey Jr. now a part of the equation. However, that doesn't mean he can't make a big impact.

As a freshman, Boozer averaged 7.7 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.3 turnovers a contest in 22.8 minutes of action. He has the skill set of a big-time college basketball point guard, and if he spends his sophomore season coming off the bench again, he will be one of the best bench guards in college basketball.

Duke's backcourt is arguably its biggest strength heading into the year, and Boozer is trusting the coaching staff's vision for him.