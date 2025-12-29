Draft Expert Compares Cameron Boozer to Recent Duke Basketball Great

Before the season began, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, along with some other draft gurus, forecasted five Duke basketball players to hear their names in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. That number, at least in Wasserman's eyes, is now down to just two: freshman power forward Cameron Boozer and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II.

Boozer, currently leading the NCAA with his 23.2 points per game, checks in at No. 3 overall, appearing below BYU's AJ Dybantsa and the projected No. 1 overall pick in Kansas' Darryn Peterson.

Wasserman, who provided NBA comparisons for every talent on his big board, likens Boozer's sturdy frame and all-around game to 2021-22 Blue Devil power forward and current Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero.

"Some scouts have Cameron Boozer at No. 1," Wasserman noted in his assessment of the 6-foot-9, 250-pound Miami native, son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion and two-time NBA All-Star power forward Carlos Boozer. "The believers are willing to bet on his skill, intangibles and ability to problem-solve the challenges that come with lacking explosiveness..."

Other Duke Basketball Placements in Latest Mock Draft

Patrick Ngongba II stacks up at No. 28, seven notches lower than where he stood in the preseason. His NBA comp is Denver Nuggets big man Jonas Valanciunas.

"[Ngongba] pairs a physical inside presence with low-post and passing skills," Wasserman wrote. "There's nothing flashy about his game, nor is there any clear path to upside. However, NBA teams could eventually see him as useful frontcourt depth..."

Dec 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

As for the Duke prospects who have dropped out of Wasserman's first round, sophomore wing Isaiah Evans (No. 24 in the preseason), drawing a comparison to one of Banchero's college teammates in 2021-22 one-and-done AJ Griffin, has slid to No. 31 overall. Meanwhile, freshman guards Cayden Boozer (No. 11 preseason) and Dame Sarr (No. 17 preseason) are now completely absent from either round.

And those dips come in spite of the fact the No. 6 Blue Devils (11-1, 0-0 ACC) rank right where they began their campaign in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Dec 2, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after making the game-winning steal during the second half against the Florida Gators at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 67-66.

The Blue Devils, whose last outing was an 82-81 loss at the hands of the now-No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders in New York City's Madison Square Garden, are now gearing up for the start of ACC play. Their conference slate tips off with a home bout against the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4, 0-0 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).

