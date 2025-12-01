Is Paolo Banchero Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. Magic)
Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is set to miss his ninth game in a row due to a left groin strain when the Magic take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.
Last week, Banchero shared that he was getting closer to a return to action, but it appears he's still at least a few days away, as the Magic haven't even upgraded him to questionable ahead of any of their recent games.
Banchero went down back on Nov. 13 against the New York Knicks, but the Magic have been able to stay afloat without him. In the eight games that the All-Star wing has missed, Orlando is 6-2 and it enters this game on a two-game winning streak.
This season, Banchero is averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc. The Magic, who got off to a slow start, are now the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and have won eight of their last 10 games.
With Banchero out, Orlando will look elsewhere for offense on Monday night.
Here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Magic in this Eastern Conference battle.
Best Magic Prop Bet vs. Bulls
Franz Wagner OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-111)
Franz Wagner should handle a bigger workload across the board with Banchero out, but I'm looking to his rebounds prop on Monday.
Wagner's points prop is set a little high -- even against a shaky Chicago defense -- as it's well above his season average and he's only cleared 24.5 points in one of his last six games.
However, the Magic forward is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game and pulled down seven boards in his first meeting withe the Bulls this season. This is going to be a fast-paced game, as Chicago is No. 2 in the NBA in pace -- which should lead to some extra rebounding chances.
Wagner has eight games with seven or more boards this season, and he grabbed at least five rebounds in every game in November. The Bulls are allowing 47.3 opponent rebounds per game, which is good for 26th in the NBA.
I think Wagner is worth a look in this market on Monday night.
