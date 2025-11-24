Duke Defensive Grades vs North Carolina Unveiled
This could have been a game where Duke turned things around defensively. Facing a rival and one of the worst offenses in the ACC, the Blue Devils were positioned to finally have a bounce-back game on defense.
Instead, North Carolina was efficient through the air and made this a very competitive game throughout.
Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez started the game 7-of-7 passing and put UNC in front early. He also finished the game, completing nine passes in a row before an incompletion on fourth down ended the game.
Lopez threw for 207 yards and one touchdown, completing 78% of his passes. He also ran for one touchdown. The Tar Heels had some success on the ground, rushing for 101 yards as a team, led by Davion Gause's 63 rushing yards and one score.
It was far from a perfect day for the Blue Devils, who were missing linebacker Tre Freeman and corner Landan Callahan, among others, but the defense did make a stand to finish the game.
Defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke and coach Manny Diaz turned up the heat for three fourth-quarter sacks and made Lopez uncomfortable enough as Duke's offense rallied to regain the lead and win the game.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Blue Devils had a few solid showings on defense in the victory. Here are the five highest-graded defenders from Saturday's rivalry win (minimum 30 snaps).
5) DT Josiah Green
Green had a big day from the interior once again. Green made five tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack in the win. He generated three pressures while primarily lining up between the tackles.
Green helped limit the Tar Heels on the ground as well. Gause was North Carolina's primary rushing threat, and most of his yardage came on zone runs to the edges. Green has been a solid defender all season, but his level of play has really ticked up over the past few weeks, particularly as a pass rusher.
According to PFF, Green had an overall grade of 64.3, with a run defense grade of 65.1 and a pass rush grade of 59.2.
4) S DaShawn Stone
Stone had a solid day in the secondary, making six tackles in the win. Duke tends to play with its safeties closer to the box at times, and Stone's big tackles in this game came against the run.
He also only allowed one catch for three yards and didn't let the Tar Heels take advantage downfield on the field side, despite the Blue Devils being down in the secondary. It was not a stat-sheet-stuffing night for Stone, but his quiet plays made a huge difference.
According to PFF, Stone had an overall grade of 65.0, with a tackling grade of 62.0, a coverage grade of 67.9 and a run defense grade of 55.7.
3) S Caleb Weaver
Duke's other safety also played closer to the line often. Weaver only made two tackles, but he also recorded one pressure and made a big hit on Lopez as he threw a pass.
Weaver did a nice job of bracketing the boundary receiver, often paired with corner Chandler Rivers. His coverage was good enough to not even see a single target in the game. Once again, another quiet game in the box score that had huge appeal on the field.
According to PFF, Weaver had an overall grade of 69.6, with a run defense grade of 72.0, a coverage grade of 61.7 and a pass rush grade of 78.2.
2) LB Luke Mergott
Without Freeman in the middle of the defense, Mergott's already large role increased a bit more on Saturday. Mergott led the team in tackles for the second straight week, collecting seven tackles with one tackle for loss and a sack.
The sophomore linebacker blitzed more often than usual, picking up 12 pass rush snaps. He didn't allow the Tar Heels to pick on him in coverage, denying his only target in the game. It was another impressive day for one of the Blue Devils' best tacklers.
According to PFF, Mergott had an overall grade of 71.0, a tackling grade of 70.9, a run defense grade of 67.9, a coverage grade of 68.7 and a pass rush grade of 61.5.
1) LB Jaiden Francois
Francois has been the jack-of-all-trades defensively for the Blue Devils this season. Big enough and strong enough to play in the box and on the line as a linebacker, and athletic enough to cover in the slot. With the Blue Devils down a corner, Francois split snaps again, but leaned more toward coverage in the slot.
He excelled in space, making six tackles and one tackle for loss. He also had one pressure on Lopez. He allowed two catches on two targets, but didn't allow any yards. His tackling and athletic ability to lineup against speed in the slot has made Francois an invaluable piece to this defense.
According to PFF, Francois had an overall grade of 78.1, a tackling grade of 82.2, a coverage grade of 76.1, a run defense grade of 78.7 and a pass rush grade of 59.7.
