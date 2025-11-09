Duke Safety Earns Nomination for Prestigious Walk-On Award
The Blue Devils have struggled defensively this season, but they have still managed strong performances from key players.
Manny Diaz has a defensive mind, but his Duke defense has allowed 29.1 points per game this season.
Duke has been without star safety Terry Moore this season after he tore his ACL against Ole Miss in the Gator Bowl at the end of last season. The secondary hasn't been great against opposing passing games this season without him, giving up nearly 270 passing yards per game.
Chandler Rivers has stepped up on the boundary and locked down his side of the field. While the supporting cast in the defensive backs room is a veteran group, it has been a mixed bag.
One guy Duke has been able to count on as a last line of defense is a recent transfer who has taken on a bigger role with Moore out of uniform. Now, he's earning some national respect.
Caleb Weaver Nominated For Burlsworth Trophy
Caleb Weaver was recruited from the transfer portal by Diaz and joined Duke before the start of this season. Now, he's been nominated for the 2025 Burlsworth Trophy.
The Burlsworth Trophy is annually presented to the nation's top player who began his career as a walk-on. Weaver started his college career at Sam Houston State without a scholarship in 2021.
As a Bearkat, Weaver had to wait his turn to get on the field, but once he did, he developed quickly. In three seasons, Weaver finished his Sam Houston State career with 167 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had six interceptions, 17 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.
Weaver received All-Conference USA first-team honors in 2024 after leading the team in tackles and interceptions. He was also a Burlsworth Trophy nominee last season, but lost out to Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher.
Duke signed Weaver out of the transfer portal to fill a need at safety, with former Blue Devil Jaylen Stinson having graduated. With the additional loss of Moore due to injury, Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke asked Weaver to step up into a larger role, and he has thrived.
Starting all nine games for the Blue Devils this season, Weaver leads the team with 62 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three pass deflections.
He's been crucial to a defense that has struggled at times. Weaver has been reliable on the back end in coverage and is one of the best tacklers on the team.
The Burlsworth Trophy is named after former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who began his collegiate career as a walk-on in 1994. He developed into a three-year starter for the Razorbacks and was named an All-American in 1998, becoming an NFL Draft selection in 1999.
Unfortunately, Burlsworth was killed in a car accident days after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. The Burlsworth Foundation was formed in his honor and later established the award to honor walk-ons around the country.
The Burlsworth Trophy nominee list will be trimmed down to just three players before a winner is announced on Dec. 8 in Bentonville, Arkansas. If Weaver can continue his level of play through the rest of the season, he could wind up as a finalist for the trophy.
