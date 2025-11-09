Blue Devil Country

Duke Safety Earns Nomination for Prestigious Walk-On Award

Duke safety Caleb Weaver was recently nominated for an award that honors the top player in the country whose career began without a scholarship.

Logan Brown

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Blue Devils have struggled defensively this season, but they have still managed strong performances from key players.

Manny Diaz has a defensive mind, but his Duke defense has allowed 29.1 points per game this season.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz high-fives players Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke has been without star safety Terry Moore this season after he tore his ACL against Ole Miss in the Gator Bowl at the end of last season. The secondary hasn't been great against opposing passing games this season without him, giving up nearly 270 passing yards per game.

Chandler Rivers has stepped up on the boundary and locked down his side of the field. While the supporting cast in the defensive backs room is a veteran group, it has been a mixed bag.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0), linebacker Jaiden Francois (2) and cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) celebrate a tackle by defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr.'s (7) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

One guy Duke has been able to count on as a last line of defense is a recent transfer who has taken on a bigger role with Moore out of uniform. Now, he's earning some national respect.

Caleb Weaver Nominated For Burlsworth Trophy

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Terrence Smith (15) runs the ball against the Duke Blue Devils in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Caleb Weaver was recruited from the transfer portal by Diaz and joined Duke before the start of this season. Now, he's been nominated for the 2025 Burlsworth Trophy.

The Burlsworth Trophy is annually presented to the nation's top player who began his career as a walk-on. Weaver started his college career at Sam Houston State without a scholarship in 2021.

Sep 7, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) loses his helmet while tackling UCF Knights quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the first quarter against the at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

As a Bearkat, Weaver had to wait his turn to get on the field, but once he did, he developed quickly. In three seasons, Weaver finished his Sam Houston State career with 167 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had six interceptions, 17 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Weaver received All-Conference USA first-team honors in 2024 after leading the team in tackles and interceptions. He was also a Burlsworth Trophy nominee last season, but lost out to Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher.

Dec 19, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles running back Jalen White (25) rushes in for a touchdown against Sam Houston State Bearkats defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Duke signed Weaver out of the transfer portal to fill a need at safety, with former Blue Devil Jaylen Stinson having graduated. With the additional loss of Moore due to injury, Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke asked Weaver to step up into a larger role, and he has thrived.

Starting all nine games for the Blue Devils this season, Weaver leads the team with 62 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three pass deflections.

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke helmet of Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) with its slogan during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

He's been crucial to a defense that has struggled at times. Weaver has been reliable on the back end in coverage and is one of the best tacklers on the team.

The Burlsworth Trophy is named after former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who began his collegiate career as a walk-on in 1994. He developed into a three-year starter for the Razorbacks and was named an All-American in 1998, becoming an NFL Draft selection in 1999.

Nov 27, 1998; Little Rock, AR, USA; FILE PHOTO; Arkansas Razorback tackle #77 Brandon Burlsworth in action against the LSU Tigers. Arkansas defeated LSU 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images © Copyright Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, Burlsworth was killed in a car accident days after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. The Burlsworth Foundation was formed in his honor and later established the award to honor walk-ons around the country.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Burlsworth Trophy nominee list will be trimmed down to just three players before a winner is announced on Dec. 8 in Bentonville, Arkansas. If Weaver can continue his level of play through the rest of the season, he could wind up as a finalist for the trophy.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.

feed

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.