Five-Star Duke Basketball Target Addresses Reclass Question
Eleanor Roosevelt High School (Calif.) junior Brayden Burries, whose smooth 3-point stroke, sturdy frame, and innate instincts bring to mind 2023-24 Duke basketball sharpshooter and fellow California product Jared McCain, hasn't entirely ruled out the option to reclassify from 2025 to 2024 and arrive on the college scene next season.
However, as the 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard explained to 247Sports' Eric Bossi this past weekend, he's unlikely to make that move. in fact, he might even hold out until next spring before deciding on a winner in the loaded race for his services.
"I don't think I will [reclass]," Burries told Bossi. "I'm not in a rush."
The five-star prospect picked up a Duke basketball offer last summer and has risen 17 spots to No. 13 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite since visiting the Blue Devils back in September.
"It was great atmosphere," Burries noted to Bossi about his trip to Durham. "I would just say that it was great vibes over there."
Thus far, Duke is the only East Coast suitor he's checked out in person. The only other trips in his recruitment were to Arizona, UCLA, and Southern Cal, although he hopes to visit more schools in the coming months and has yet to publicly eliminate from contention any of the roughly two dozen programs that have extended him an offer.
Brayden Burries is one of eight on an exclusively five-star 2025 Duke basketball wishlist that has yet to yield a commitment for Jon Scheyer and his staff.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.