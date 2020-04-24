BlueDevilCountry
NFL Draft Day Open Thread

ShawnKrest

While the Blue Devils aren't expected to see any players taken in the first round, but we're still here with updates and analysis for the NFL Draft.

So far, we've had three "as expected" picks in Joe Burrow to Cincinnati at 1, Chase Young to Washington at 2 and Jeff Okudah to Detroit at 3.

Much like last season, when they took Daniel Jones, the Giants surprised some people, choosing tackle Andrew Thomas at 4.

Tua Tagovailoa, who torched Duke in last season's opener, missing just five of 31 pass attempts and throwing four touchdowns, went to Miami at four.

Duke Opponents in the NFL Draft: Notre Dame Prospects

Duke played three College Football Playoff teams over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Each of those opponents will send more than half a dozen players to NFL teams. So, while Duke may not have anyone selected early in the draft, we look at some of the Notre Dame players the Blue Devils battled in 2016 and 2019 who might get selected.

ShawnKrest

Duke Opponents in the Draft: Clemson Prospects

Since Duke isn't expected to have anyone selected early in the 2020 NFL Draft, we're looking at the top draft prospects the Blue Devils have seen up close and personal. Here are more than half a dozen Clemson players expected to be taken

ShawnKrest

Duke Opponents in the NFL Draft: Alabama Prospects

It should come as no surprise to Duke that the Crimson Tide are loaded with NFL talent. In addition to Jerry Jeudy and Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama has at least another half dozen prospects who helped beat the Blue Devils and should be selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

ShawnKrest

Duke Opponents in the Draft: Jerry Jeudy

While Duke doesn't have anyone likely to be taken early in Thursday's NFL Draft, they saw plenty of first-round talent last season, including Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, who had one of the best games of his career against the Blue Devils.

ShawnKrest

Duke Opponents in the Draft: Tua Tagovailoa

Duke isn't expected to have any players taken in the early rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. Duke has played against several players expected to hear their name early in the draft, however. That includes Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who looked like a top-10 pick against the Blue Devils in the opener.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: Top 2021 Target Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga is the top prospect in the class of 2021, although he may reclassify to 2020. Duke is in his top 10 for the five-star small forward. Here's a look at his game

ShawnKrest

Duke Involved With Top 2021 Prospects

Recruiting for 2021 is heating up as the spring wears on, and Duke is involved with the top players in the class. Here are updates on Jonathan Kuminga, Paolo Banchero, Patrick Baldwin, Kennedy Chandler and Max Christie.

ShawnKrest

Updated NFL Draft Prop Bets: Will Pizza Be Shown?

One online bookmaker has expanded and updated its odds on NFL Draft prop bets. You can now wager on whether any draft pick will have pizza visible in their Zoom shot. Plus, the odds that someone is shown drinking alcohol have skyrocketed.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Helping Duke's Seniors Prepare for NFL Draft

Duke's seniors didn't get the chance to expose themselves to NFL scouts at pro days, since the pandemic disrupted the NFL Draft process. So coach David Cutcliffe helped make sure his players' names and information got out to the right people.

ShawnKrest

Duke Trying to Help Needy Players' Families Within NCAA Rules

The economic downturn following the pandemic has hit families of many Duke players. David Cutcliffe explains how the school is trying to stay within NCAA rules and still provide help.

ShawnKrest