NFL Draft Day Open Thread

While the Blue Devils aren't expected to see any players taken in the first round, but we're still here with updates and analysis for the NFL Draft.

So far, we've had three "as expected" picks in Joe Burrow to Cincinnati at 1, Chase Young to Washington at 2 and Jeff Okudah to Detroit at 3.

Much like last season, when they took Daniel Jones, the Giants surprised some people, choosing tackle Andrew Thomas at 4.

Tua Tagovailoa, who torched Duke in last season's opener, missing just five of 31 pass attempts and throwing four touchdowns, went to Miami at four.