Duke Football Recruiting Prize Enjoys Official Visit

The lone four-star in the 2026 Duke football class was in Durham for the weekend.

Matt Giles

Duke football
Duke football / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Duke football is looking to boost its 2026 recruiting haul, as the Blue Devils haven't added to their five-deep collection of verbal commits in about six weeks. At the same time, though, Manny Diaz and his crew have been putting in work to further solidify the pieces already in place, including their lone four-star in the cycle, Prosper High School (Texas) interior offensive lineman Sean Stover.

This weekend, the Blue Devil staff hosted Stover for an official visit. And the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder, who announced his commitment to Duke back in late November, reacted afterward by posting the following photos from his family's time on campus:

Sean Stover, the only 2026 offensive lineman verbally committed to the Blue Devils thus far, stacks up at No. 332 overall, No. 25 at his position, and No. 43 in Texas on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Duke football class, which will mark Diaz's third group as head coach in Durham, currently checks in at No. 58 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 11 in the ACC.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

